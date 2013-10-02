CLOSE
Paula Patton Twerks On Arsenio Hall…In Real Life [VIDEO]

Arsenio Hall is one lucky man.

The gorgeous Paula Pattonstopped by the late-night talk show to talk about her husband’s “controversial” MTV VMA performance. The Baggage Claim star said she was backstage the entire time and congratulated her “Blurred Lines” husband on the performance, only to wake up to text messages from friends and family offering “prayers” and a shoulder to lean on.

But the real fun starts when the 37-year-old decided to Twerk on Arsenio. Yeah…that really happened…in real life.

Take a look at the fun video and Paula’s sexy grown-woman twerk.

