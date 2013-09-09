CLOSE
Fashion
Home > Fashion

The 6 Black Models At NYFW You Should Know

Leave a comment

black models at nyfw

There are just small list of designers (Tracy Reese, Carolina Herrera, Rachel Roy, and Diane von Furstenberg) that consistently cast black models to represent their collections during New York Fashion Week. For the most part, we are still merely tokens on the runway. For the gorgeous black women that were there, we’d like you to get to know them. Check out our gallery of gorgeous black models who we are totally looking forward to seeing this season.

RELATED STORIES:

CHICK CHAT: It’s Our Fault The Fashion World Still Doesn’t Cast Black Models

Jourdan Dunn Calls Out The Modeling Industry For Being Racist

LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook To Keep Up With The Latest Style & Beauty Trends!

The 6 Black Models At NYFW You Should Know was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

nyfw

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close