The 6 Black Models At NYFW You Should Know

There are just small list of designers (Tracy Reese, Carolina Herrera, Rachel Roy, and Diane von Furstenberg) that consistently cast black models to represent their collections during New York Fashion Week. For the most part, we are still merely tokens on the runway. For the gorgeous black women that were there, we’d like you to get to know them. Check out our gallery of gorgeous black models who we are totally looking forward to seeing this season.

