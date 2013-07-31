Four-year-old Anala Beevers is not only one of the cutest tots you’ve ever seen, she’s also brilliant! Anala’s so smart, she’s been asked to join one of the most prestigious clubs for intelligent people–MENSA. The people in this organization test in the 98th percentile or higher on a supervised IQ test. Anala, however, is in the top ONE PERCENT of the MENSA club.

What’s more impressive is that Anala’s been this bright since birth. She knew her alphabet by four months–a time when many of us are still discovering we have fingers and toes. Anala doesn’t go anywhere without her map of the United States and can recite the capitals without stuttering.

“She keeps us on our toes. She’s a handful.” Anala’s dad claims. He also says his little one needs her own reality show, even though Anala wants to use her beautiful mind to cure the world as a nurse.

We wonder what’s next for the pocket-sized tot!?

BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Meet Anala Beevers, The Most Adorable Genius You’ve Ever Seen! [VIDEO] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com