Cee Lo Being Sued for Two No-Shows

The suit alleges the “F*ck You” singer finagled Cierra Management Group out of hundreds of thousands of dollars over concerts that were supposed to take place over a two-day period.
Supposedly, Cee Lo’s people approached the group with a “12 Days of Christmas” tour concert proposition for $100K a show in 2011, reports TMZ.
That was too rich for Cierra’s blood.
Cee Lo’s folks tried again, this time, cutting it down to six days at the same price. Still, a no go.
Finally, the parties bargained to come up with two concerts for a total of $243,000, including expenses.
According to Cierra, the deal didn’t go through.
The company’s leadership believes it was a scheme from the beginning, though the group does not name Cee Lo as a guilty party in the conspiracy.
However, he is being sued for refusing to perform.
Cierra is asking for $14.2 million.
