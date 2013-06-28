NeNe Leakes Shares How She Spent $1.8 Million On Her Wedding

Apparently NeNe Leakes took the phrase “looking like a million bucks” a step further when she spent more than that on the wedding itself.

“It was more romantic this time than the first,” NeNe told Life & Style magazine. “Gregg and I are real adults, so it was better.”

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” reality star remarried her husband Gregg Leakes on Saturday. The lavish wedding housed 400 guests including Fantasia Barrino and former “Basketball Wives” star Jennifer Williams, who was a bridesmaid.

This second ceremony for the Leakes offered an extra special moment for NeNe. Sons Bryson Bryant and Brentt Leakes walked her down the aisle.

“That was so emotional for me,” she said. “And Gregg was telling me I was beautiful—that was really special. I had a lot of teary moments.”

Life & Style reported that the exclusive event, which had guests signing agreements to insure they were on their best behavior, cost approximately $1.8 million.

“I came up with the idea of having an Old Hollywood theme because I thought it would be completely fabulous and everyone would be able to have fun with it,” said NeNe who wore a $20,000 Pnina Tornai dress for the reception.

Unlike some brides who wish to be the only one adorned in white, NeNe has her bridesmaids dressed in white Gabrielle Arango gowns.

Even with the cost of the wedding just short of $2 million, NeNe didn’t stray too far from her southern roots when it came to the food. The menu included biscuits, macaroni and cheese, shrimp and grits and fried chicken.

“I just did it my way!” she said.

Fans will get to see it all for themselves when Bravo airs “I Dream of NeNe.”