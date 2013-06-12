Say What? Man Arrested For Masturbating On Megabus From D.C. To New York

According to the DCist, an unidentified man was arrested after he was caught masturbating on a MegaBus trip from Washington D.C. to New York City.

Another passenger posted details from incident on Reddit, writing:

I was on a MegaBus en route to NYC this past Friday and some guy was watching porn on his phone and jerking off. He stroked it for about 2 hours. Literally had his penis sticking completely out of his pants with absolutely no regard for anyone else on the bus. He didn’t look like a scumbag, but clearly he had some issues. Not knowing the correct protocol for this kind of situation I asked around for advice. But somebody else on the bus must have called the authorities because just before the Lincoln Tunnel the cops came on the bus. They asked if anything was going on that they should be aware of and I raised my hand and told them about the man. He was pulled off the bus, cuffed and taken away.

The arrest was confirmed by Megabus to DCist, Mike Alvich, VP of Marketing and Public Relations sent a statement to the publication that reads:

“On Friday, June 7 megabus.com was notified of a lewd, inappropriate and offensive act by one of its passengers on a bus en route from Washington D.C. to New York. Acting in accordance to our policies we contacted local authorities, who apprehended and arrested the passenger at around 7 p.m. near the Lincoln Tunnel. It has always been in megabus.com’s policy – in the interest of safety or other customers or drivers – to remove persons whose conduct is disorderly, offensive, abusive, illegal or violent.”

The man was arrested for public lewdness.

