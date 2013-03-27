“RHOA’s Porsha Williams Finds Out About Her Divorce On The Internet!”

Imagine you log on to Facebook and see that you’re spouse or significant other had changed their status to single and was talking to people about going out to have fun that night. Only, you didn’t know there was even a chance of seeing that status because you just kissed them goodbye and watched them pull out of the driveway to work! How would you be feeling?
Well, we’re guessing The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Porsha Williams was feeling something close to that when she logged on to the internets to find out on a celebrity gossip web site that her husband Retired NFL star Kordell Stewart had filed for divorce.
TMZ is reporting that Porsha responded through her publicist stating that Porsha is;
“disappointed about her husband’s recent filing for divorce. She held off on filing for divorce papers herself … because she was committed to the marriage. Kordell promised to work on the marriage with her. Instead, “[Kordell] misled her and she found out about the filing in the media. Mrs. Stewart hopes to resolve these personal issues privately with the support of her family, friends and strong faith.”
Check out the video for Kordell’s statement on the issue.
In a word: Ouch!
We wish them both the best of luck and we’re sure with Porsha being on a reality TV show, the rest of this story will be coming to a TV near us all very soon!
Cheaper To Keep 'Em - Expensive Divorces
Cheaper To Keep 'Em - Expensive Divorces
1. Aries Spears & Elisa Larregui
1 of 16
2. Master P & Sonya Miller
2 of 16
3. Lamar Odom & Khloe Kardashian
3 of 16
4. Madonna & Guy Ritchie
4 of 16
5. Michael & Juanita Jordan
5 of 16
6. D-Wade & Siohvaughn
6 of 16
7. Bob Johnson
7 of 16
8. Tiger & Elin Woods
8 of 16
9. Russell and Kimora Lee Simmons
9 of 16
10. Shaquille & Shaunie O'Neal:
10 of 16
11. Nas & Kelis
11 of 16
12. The Dream and Christina Milian
12 of 16
13. Eddie and Nicole Murphy
13 of 16
14. Janet Jackson & Rene Elinzondo
14 of 16
15. Lionel & Diane Richie
15 of 16
16. Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver
16 of 16
Originally seen on TheUrbanDaily.com
5 thoughts on “RHOA’s Porsha Williams Finds Out About Her Divorce On The Internet!”
Maybe she’ll find a real man now. How you doin Cordell (said like Wendy William’s).
“RHOA’s Porsha Williams Finds Out About Her Divorce On The Internet!”
This is just one of the things that happens when you/people worship another example of a false idol.
People please stop putting so much of your personal business on the Internet (facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc)…However, there’s always 3 sides to every delimma, I still do feel sorry for this young lady, CS
“RHOA’s Porsha Williams Finds Out About Her Divorce On The Internet!”
This is just one of the things that happens when you/people worship another example of a false idol.
People please stop putting so much of your personal business on the Internet (facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc)…However, there’s always 3 sides to every dilemma- his side, her side, and the truth. I still do feel sorry for this young lady; Cordell nonetheless is a classless, uncharacteristic man <—I guess).
First off….who cares? Second….I don’t!!!!
Mitch move.