“RHOA’s Porsha Williams Finds Out About Her Divorce On The Internet!”

Imagine you log on to Facebook and see that you’re spouse or significant other had changed their status to single and was talking to people about going out to have fun that night. Only, you didn’t know there was even a chance of seeing that status because you just kissed them goodbye and watched them pull out of the driveway to work! How would you be feeling?

Well, we’re guessing The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Porsha Williams was feeling something close to that when she logged on to the internets to find out on a celebrity gossip web site that her husband Retired NFL star Kordell Stewart had filed for divorce.

TMZ is reporting that Porsha responded through her publicist stating that Porsha is;

“disappointed about her husband’s recent filing for divorce. She held off on filing for divorce papers herself … because she was committed to the marriage. Kordell promised to work on the marriage with her. Instead, “[Kordell] misled her and she found out about the filing in the media. Mrs. Stewart hopes to resolve these personal issues privately with the support of her family, friends and strong faith.”

Check out the video for Kordell’s statement on the issue.

In a word: Ouch!

We wish them both the best of luck and we’re sure with Porsha being on a reality TV show, the rest of this story will be coming to a TV near us all very soon!

Originally seen on TheUrbanDaily.com