DMX Caught Driving Without A License…Again

He was doing so good and now this. DMX was arrested this morning in South Carolina for driving without a license.

The troubled rapper was arrested and taken to the Spartenburg Detention Center around two in the morning after police saw DMX pushing a 1978 Buick. Cops pulled X over after running the plates and finding he didn’t have a license.

After being released, DMX spoke to the local FOX news station about his recent arrest. “No, I didn’t have a license … put the cuffs on me. Brought me here. I paid the money. Basically, just 5 hours wasted for nothing.”

Did we mention DMX’s five month-old daughter was in the backseat of the vehicle when he was arrested? Yes. there’s also that little tidbit of information.

DMX just really needs to find some way to heal himself because all of this craziness is becoming too much.

