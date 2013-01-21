Cornel West: President Obama Doesn’t Deserve To Be Sworn In With MLK’s Bible [VIDEO]

Dr. Cornel West says that President Barack Obama doesn’t deserve to be sworn in for his second term as President of the United States with his hand on the bible of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
“You don’t play with Martin Luther King, Jr. and you don’t play with his people, said West. “By his people, I mean people of good conscience, fundamentally good people committed to peace and truth and justice, especially the Black tradition that produced it.
“All of the blood, sweat and tears that went into producing a Martin Luther King, Jr. generated a brother of such high decency and dignity that you don’t use his prophetic fire for a moment of presidential pageantry without understanding the challenge he represents to all of those in power regardless of what color they are.
“The righteous indignation of a Martin Luther King, Jr. becomes a moment of political calculation. And that makes my blood boil. Why? Because Martin Luther King, Jr died…he died…for the three crimes against humanity that he was wrestling with. Jim Crow, traumatizing, terrorizing, stigmatizing Black people. Lynching, not just ‘segregation’ as the press likes to talk about.
“Second: Carpet bombing in Vietnam killing innocent people, especially innocent children, those are war crimes that Martin Luther King , Jr. was willing to die for. And thirdly, was poverty of all colors, he said it is a crime against humanity for the richest nation in the world to have so many of it’s precious children of all colors living in poverty and especially on the chocolate side of the nation, and on Indian reservations and Brown barrios and yellow slices and Black ghettos — we call them hoods now, but ghettos then.
“So I said to myself ain’t nothing wrong with putting your hand on the bible, even though the bible’s talking about justice, Jesus is talking about the least of these, but when you put it on Martin’s bible, I said ‘this is personal for me,’ because this is the tradition that I come out of.”
Dr. West continues to say that President Obama’s actions as president are in direct contradiction to the principles and beliefs of Dr. King, and then presents hypothetical questions that he would ask the slain Civil Rights leader if he were alive today:
“Brother Martin Luther King, Jr., what you say about the New Jim Crow? What would say about the Prison Industrial Complex? What would you say about the invisibility of so many of our prisoners, so many of our incarcerated, especially when 62 percent of them are there for soft drugs and not one executive of a Wall Street bank gone to jail. Not one. Martin doesn’t like that. Not one wire-tapper, not one torturer under the Bush Administration — all,” said West.
“Then what would he say about the drones on the precious brothers and sisters in Pakistan, and Somalia, and Yemen. Those are war crimes, just like war crimes in Vietnam, Martin Luther King, Jr., what would you say?”
See Dr. West’s complete remarks below:
This is not the first time that West has publicly offered some scathing commentary on the president.
As previously reported by NewsOne, West said that, while he’s happy that Mitt Romney didn’t win the presidential election, our foreign policy is still imperialistic, politicians should be ashamed of spending billions on campaigns while people are living in poverty, and that President Obama is nothing but a “Rockefeller Republican in blackface.”
I think that it’s morally obscene and spiritually profane to spend $6 billion on an election, $2 billion on a presidential election, and not have any serious discussion—poverty, trade unions being pushed against the wall dealing with stagnating and declining wages when profits are still up and the 1 percent are doing very well, no talk about drones dropping bombs on innocent people. So we end up with such a narrow, truncated political discourse, as the major problems—ecological catastrophe, climate change, global warming. So it’s very sad. I mean, I’m glad there was not a right-wing takeover, but we end up with a Republican, a Rockefeller Republican in blackface, with Barack Obama, so that our struggle with regard to poverty intensifies.
When the president is sworn into office — for the second time — tomorrow, it will be a momentous day for the King family.
“There’s a small, leather-bound Bible that holds special significance for my family. My father, Martin Luther King Jr., used it to prepare his first sermon as a pastor, at the Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery, Alabama, wrote Martin Luther King, III in an exclusive essay for TheGrio. ” He took it with him on the road, as he fought for freedom, equality, and opportunity. Today, the cover of that book has faded. Some of the pages are torn. No one has used that Bible since my father, and I never thought anyone would.
Obama was officially sworn into office today by Chief Justice John Roberts in the Blue Room of the White House, with only his family and a few reporters present.
January 20 is mandated by the U.S. Constitution as the start date of the executive term. He will be sworn in publicly on Monday outside the West Front of the Capitol overlooking the National Mall. More than 800,000 people are expected to be in attendance and the occasion will include a major address and a parade.
2013 Kids' Inauguration Ball
2013 Kids' Inauguration Ball
1. 2013 Kids' Inauguration Ball
1 of 18
2. 2013 Kids' Inauguration Ball
2 of 18
3. 2013 Kids' Inauguration Ball
3 of 18
4. 2013 Kids' Inauguration Ball
4 of 18
5. 2013 Kids' Inauguration Ball
5 of 18
6. 2013 Kids' Inauguration Ball
6 of 18
7. 2013 Kids' Inauguration Ball
7 of 18
8. 2013 Kids' Inauguration Ball
8 of 18
9. 2013 Kids' Inauguration Ball
9 of 18
10. 2013 Kids' Inauguration Ball
10 of 18
11. 2013 Kids' Inauguration Ball
11 of 18
12. 2013 Kids' Inauguration Ball
12 of 18
13. 2013 Kids' Inauguration Ball
13 of 18
14. 2013 Kids' Inauguration Ball
14 of 18
15. 2013 Kids' Inauguration Ball
15 of 18
16. 2013 Kids' Inauguration Ball
16 of 18
17. 2013 Kids' Inauguration Ball
17 of 18
18. 2013 Kids' Inauguration Ball
18 of 18
Cornel West: President Obama Doesn’t Deserve To Be Sworn In With MLK’s Bible [VIDEO] was originally published on newsone.com
86 thoughts on “Cornel West: President Obama Doesn’t Deserve To Be Sworn In With MLK’s Bible [VIDEO]”
Abetted mechanism would be liked minds man – up and outline your differences… Present a dichotomy of what should have been done and why……
Cornel West is entitled to his opinion no matter how dividing and ignorant it is. He’s the type of man that would’ve been the character Samuel Jackson played in Django Unchained!
What really has you in conflict with our first African American President? Your rhetoric resonates that your apparent conflict with President Obama stems from the fact that he is not a descendant of slaves and therefore not “one of us”, and you believe he is incapable of understanding the historical and contemporary plights of African Americans. Moreover, I heard you allude to this on MSNBC before either you or they decided not to invite you back. I ask you Sir, if you were President, what would you be doing differently? If you really believe and care about the rhetoric that you are spewing, surely a man with your “Ivy League” education could find a better mechanism for addressing these concerns, besides covetously ranting to an audience assembled in a George Washington University auditorium.
Why not try to engage President Obama, with a plan to address the issues that you seem to think he can resolve in a 4-year term as President. I know that you are not ignorant, yet your obsession along with other like-minded African Americans to malign President Obama reeks of pretense and hypocrisy.
As you sought your education at Harvard University and subsequently received a Ph.D. from Princeton University, and accepted a faculty position at Yale, all why presenting yourself as a “wanna be” Black Panther, no one disparaged this dichotomy. The dichotomy being, you removed yourself from the African American community from the very start of your career. Dr. King attended Harvard too, but he also had the courage to engage our communities directly, not cower behind the scenes talking about what is wrong with us. Dr. King and President Obama are transformational leaders who did not only talk about it; both men placed their lives on the line to make a difference for all people. I have followed you for a time, and I am aware of your accomplishments, all for self, how then can you in good conscious disparage the President or talk about how another man has no right to acknowledge Dr. King’s legacy. Sir, you have not earned the right to critic either man.
Dr. West, your rhetoric is tiresome, and does nothing to solve any of the problems afflicting African Americans. What it does do, is get you a cut-rate ticket to the national spotlight, so you can feed your selfish self-centered ego. As I watched the video of your presentation on the Internet, you appeared to relish in enjoyment as you berated President Obama. What did that accomplish? What did it fix? How did it make our situation better? Where was your plan of action? What have you done?
What frustrates me the most with African Americans like yourself and others of the same mindset, is that your actions perpetuate our plight… keeping us dumbed down, emotionally charged, and in conflict with real people who are trying to be about change, not just talk about it.
Whom are you really representing? Surely, it is not the African American community, because the last thing African American needs is the perpetuation of our disenfranchised from American society. Therefore, while you continue to tour America telling White people and any other people willing to listen to you, how pitiful African Americans are, I hope that you do not realize your self-serving objectives. Don’t talk about it, be about it, or leave it alone!
I am tremendously proud of the achievements and contributions of both Dr. King and President Obama. They feed my soul with hope and promise for a better future, and you Sir, do not.
Well said. Kudos.
Beautifully said and so true! Thank you.
Truly disappointed a black person tearing down another black, sad.
White don’t eat white but boy does Black eat Black. I am upset by the comments of both Mr. West and Mr. Smiley. The problems that we are facing did not start with our President and can they be resolved in 8 years or 8 more years to come. I would like to see you Mr West or you Mr. Smiley elected to that ofice and see if you can do better.
I thought President Obama was elected for every US citizen, not just blacks. The prison system has some faults but there are a whole bunch of people in there that should be and need to stay. Why doesn’t Dr west complain about the black on black crime, the lack of parenting and the low bar we are setting for our kids in the city school systems?
It seems that the statement Mr. West made that he understand Obama putting his hand on a bible because of what Jesus stood for, but not MLK, sounds as if he’s putting MLK above Jesus. Some people just have to be negative about everything. Always have something to say about something. I don’t believe Jesus or MLK would have a problem with it. If he is so concerned about what Obama is putting his hands on and what he is doing, why won’t he run for president and do it better? Lets see how many people will follow him, not only that, how many people will hate on him. Obama has enough problems with the US, why do people have to come out with nonsense. I forgot, haters aren’t doing their jobs if they’re not hating!
In all respect to Dr west and Tavis , I think they need to do a reset on our President .I have a lot of respect for Tavis and Dr west,I just think you can’t jump on some one as soon as the man get’s in to
the white House and expect him to do all thing’s for ever body. Set up a meeting ,talk to the
President. The past doe’s not = the future. Reset !
Dr. CORNELL WHO? What he do for M L K I’m 75 never heard of him. Till 1999 : )
He is absolutely correct…some people need to wake up and stop drinking the Obama kool aid…I used to until I realize that the he is not who he appears to be….do your research before you use negative comments…
Steven where do we read about you? And where should we look for all the evidence you say exists? BTW are you as concerned about ALEC as you are about Cornell, who is paid to run his mouth by Walmart and Wells Fargo?
He need to shut up!!!!!!!!!!!
Opinion are like ass holes everybody had one and Mr. UNCLE TOM Cornell West has his in hes mouth