How tall is Kendall Jenner? Kendall is 5 feet, 10 inches tall—a more than respectable height, given that the model, socialite, and “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is only 16 years old. Jenner is taller than two of her three famous half-sisters, Kim Kardashian (5 feet, 2 inches) and Kourtney Kardashian (5 feet), and she’s the same height as the third, Khloe Kardashian. Kendall’s younger sister, Kylie, meanwhile, is 5 feet, 6 inches. She’s just 14, though, so she might catch her older sister yet.

We know Kendall Jenner’s height is 5 feet, 10 inches, because she tweeted about it earlier this year, responding to a fan who wondered how tall she is. Kendall likely has her father, Olympic gold medalist Bruce Jenner, to thank for her height. He stands 6 feet, 2 inches tall. Her mother, Kris Jenner, who married Bruce in 1991, after divorcing famed attorney Robert Kardashian, is no pipsqueak herself. She’s 5 feet, 6 inches tall—a good 3.5 inches taller than the average American woman, who the National Center for Health Statistics tells us stands 5 feet, 3.8 inches tall.

Wherever she gets her height, Kendall Jenner has already proved tall and beautiful enough to model. In September 2011, she made her runway debut modeling dresses for Sherri Hill, a fashion house that focuses on pageants and proms, and a month later, photos hit the net of her campaign for White Sands swimwear. She’s following in the footsteps of her famous siblings—a group that also includes older half-brothers Burton, Brandon and Brody Jenner, as well as older half-sister Casey—and all she needs now to be a true Kardashian is a headline-grabbing celebrity romance. It hasn’t happened yet, but as she told Lovecat, she knows what she wants in a guy. “Great smile, pretty eyes and has to be very sweet and charming! :)” she said.

How Tall Is Kendall Jenner? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com