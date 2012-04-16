Mark DeBarge Busted for Drugs

Mark DeBarge, the fifth child in the singing family, is reportedly in trouble with drugs.

Law enforcement sources tells TMZ.com, DeBarge was in his hotel room with a woman early Wednesday morning — when the woman’s parole officer stopped by for a routine check-up.

We’re told the officer searched the room and discovered narcotics.

Once the drugs were found, DeBarge and his female companion were placed under arrest. Mark was booked for narcotics possession and has since been released.

