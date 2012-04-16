CLOSE
Music
Home > Music

Mark DeBarge Busted for Drugs

Leave a comment

Mark DeBarge, the fifth child in the singing family, is reportedly in trouble with drugs.

Law enforcement sources tells TMZ.com, DeBarge was in his hotel room with a woman early Wednesday morning — when the woman’s parole officer stopped by for a routine check-up.

We’re told the officer searched the room and discovered narcotics.

Once the drugs were found, DeBarge and his female companion were placed under arrest. Mark was booked for narcotics possession and has since been released.

arrest , DeBarge , drugs , Mark DeBarge

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Continue reading Mark DeBarge Busted for Drugs

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

One thought on “Mark DeBarge Busted for Drugs

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close