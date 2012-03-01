Live Grammy Awards Blog!

So. we’re kicking off our first live Grammy Blog Party ever. And already we’ve got some big gossip, will Chris Brown be a no show? Got your drinks lined up for the drinking games. If you have any suggestions hit me! In the meantime kick back and lets get ready to jam, laugh, point fingers, gag, cheer and drink. Call a friend and

tell them there’s pretty of room.

—

8:04 p.m.: Ya’ll watching?

8:05 p.m.: Whitney looks pretty good! She’s announcing the winner for Best R&B Album.

8:07 p.m.: Whitney has has proven crack really is whack. She’s not mad at Clive anymore She looks good, but her wig is a little crooked.

8:08 p.m.: What a testimony from Jennifer.. don’t like her outfit, but hey. She won!

8:10 p.m.: The Rock … Whitney is so high, she tried to smoke him.

8:12 p.m.: Did he say Neil Diamond and Lil Wayne? That’s everyything thats right and wrong with the Grammys. So Justin Timberlake is a presenter, and Janet Jackson is at home. What’s wrong with that picture?

8:14 p.m.: Rev. Al Green and Justin Timberlake. That’s the other thing wrong with the Grammys. And Boyz II Men need to let that name go. They’re Men to Men now. Where is Robin Thicke when you need him?

8:16 p.m.: I think obama started a bad trend. Sometimes black and white shouldn’t mix.

8:21 p.m.: This crowd doesn’t look like my people from the BET Awards.

8:23 p.m.: You think Whitney had a talk with Jennifer backstage? You think she went Etta James on her? And who is this? Coldplay? We need to get back to basics. We need The Dramatics, The Temptations … I’d even settle for Dru Hill!

8:24 p.m.: Note to Grammys: Everything doesn’t have to be black and white. And what kind of piano was that?

8:25 p.m.: Okay, black people. It’s time for a bathroom break.

8:29 p.m.: A bottle of beer, a cheating man and a dead dog get a country singer a Grammy every year.

8:30 p.m.: I wasn’t crazy about Jennifer Hudson’s outfit, but I’m rethinking it after seeing Carrie Underwood’s!

8:41 p.m.: Okay, Al Green and Duffy are alright harmonizing at the podium.

8:46 p.m.: Did y’all know Kid Rock is one of Detroit’s pioneering hip-hop DJs? You sure wouldn’t know it, looking it him … and listening to him now!

8:54 p.m.: Miley Cyrus + Taylor Swift = our next bathroom break!

8:55 p.m.: Take a drink every time someone sings a song that you can’t believe is nominated for a Grammy.

9:00 p.m.: J-Hud is on … finally!

9:01 p.m.: Okay, Bonnie77 – I bet you’re off mute now!

9:02 p.m.: Jennifer Hudson is tuning up to do her thing.

9:02 p.m.: And yes, I’m glad she changed her dress too.

9:03 p.m. Texasgurl, I’ll check on the time thing in H-Town.

9:03 p.m.: You know they are laying off folks.

9:04 p.m.: Can’t have you coming on late or a pink slip may come in the mail …

9:07 p.m: So, did that choir sing at church today, and if so, are they getting paid double-time overtime?

9:05 p.m.: “I Kissed a Girl.” Ellen, Rosie and Wanda Sykes’ favorite song.

9:07 p.m.: Lightchick53, I would have gotten to get the Kleenex out too after that J-Hud song – but I’ve already used up my one cry this year. Inauguration, baby!

9:08 p.m.: Aquablu, hang on. Drinks are on their way!

9:09 p.m.: Walkew, you must have brought your own drinks to the party – or gone the ghetto route and got right before you even got here.

9:10 p.m.: Do you think they should have all R&B and soul categories all in one segment early so we can go to bed?

9:12 p.m.: AND don’t you dare go back on mute. Stevie Wonder is up there too!

9:12 p.m.: Shalcov, No you didn’t call them Soul For Real! Soul For Real ain’t never been to the White House!

9:13 p.m.: Awnelson1, you know Stevie wants to tell them to sit their narrow behinds down.

9:13 p.m.: TexasGurl, forget what Stevie is doing! What is his HAIRLINE doing?

9:14 p.m: Kimsterdc, I think Miley is too busy eyeing Ray J. You know she’s a little fast something!

9:15 p.m.: Headeye, I agree … Jennifer is a strong woman for being able to pull through such tragedy. But that’s what black women do. That’s why I LOVE black women.

9:15 p.m.: I hope Malia and Sasha were able to stay up to see the Jonas Brothers.

9:16 p.m.: Walkew – next time you better bring enough to share.

9:17 p.m.: See that guy with the broken arm? I wonder if Etta James got to him.

9:18 p.m.: Bonnee77, Lil Wayne, TI and others on the way.

9:19 p.m.: Walkew – Puff, puff, pass … okay? LOL

9:20 p.m.: Aqua Blu, I am at your service. What can I do to make you happy?

9:21 p.m.: Texasgurl, I’m just glad Kanye didn’t get up and beat down Coldplay for winning in his category. He is on the way too.

9:22 p.m.: Amosley5, Stevie is still gonna be Stevie.

9:23 p.m.: I think they should merge the Grammys with The Source Awards.

9:24 p.m.: Bonnee77, I certainly didn’t get that memo. But black is in now that Obama is in office!

9:25 p.m.: Phillkd, you KNOW J is in white girl heaven right now. AND there’s a white girl singing about kissing another girl.

9:26 p.m.: Somebody check on J. He may have passed out.

9:27 p.m.: You’re right about Josephine Baker, Walkew. Made me want a banana!

9:29 p.m.: Aqua Blu? Is that a mullet, a mohawk or a muskrat on Kanye’s head?

9:30 p.m.: See, Kanye had to make a smart comment. He just couldn’t let the opportunity go by.

9:30 p.m.: Trog88, have another drink. Everything will become clear.

9:31 p.m.: Eusrmat, don’t you recognize haute couture when you see it? In Alabama, we just call it “hot mess.”

9:32 p.m.: Walkew, he just wouldn’t be Kanye. And can we get past the hair. There was A LOT of wrong going on besides the mullet.

9:33 p.m.: Texasgurl, J don’t like nothing fat but his wallet! He checks the wrist just like Ray Charles just in case he leaves his old man glasses at home.

9:35 p.m.: Welcome Itcme40. The drinking has already started, but there is plenty more to go around. Pull up a chair, and let’s get our Grammys on!

9:36 p.m.: Hey, Kimwatts3, I thought that WAS combed! LOL

9:37 p.m.: I wonder who Morgan Freeman’s date is. I wonder who drove to the ceremony.

9:40 p.m.: Why does Diddy look like he just went out for a jug of milk at the corner store?

9:43 p.m.: Morgan would have his TV on mute too if he was at home.

9:44 p.m.: Hey, Yerbyfan, I’m not sure who the dress designers are, but I sure have to keep adjusting the color on my plasma TV!

9:45 p.m.: Eusrmat, just wanted to let you know I didn’t miss that “Driving Miss Daisy comment” when Morgan came out. LOL

9:46 p.m.: Dress aside, Natalie Cole looks good. I hope she can talk some sense into Whitney.

9:47: p.m.: Might have to disagree with you on that one, Cynthiabryant. Everything on the women look pretty good to me tonight!

9:48 p.m.: You’re right, Trog88. You wouldn’t even know she was so sick.

9:48 p.m.: Take a drink everytime you see a commercial, and you can’t tell what they’re advertising. Take a drink everytime someone performs wearing a cowboy hat.

9:49 p.m.: I agree, Kbh16545, Queen Latifah does look good! Jenny Craig does a body good!

9:51 p.m.: Couldn’t have said it better myself, Cynthiabryant. Now I need a drink!

9:52 p.m.: Call your kids in the room so they can explain this to you.

9:53 p.m.: Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. just rolled over in their graves! Did you see all the white women in the audience grab their purses?

9:54 p.m.: All that money Jigga got doesn’t hurt either does it, Texasgurl?

9:55 p.m.: Please, Kbh16545, not even the 70s wants Kanye’s hair back!

9:56 p.m.: Um, is it me or should M.I.A be sitting down somewhere?

9:57 p.m.: Lip-syncing seems like the thing to do now, Yerbyfan.

9:58 p.m.: Yes, Paul definately followed the dye up rule!

9:58 p.m.: I wonder what all the R&B acts are doing backstage.

9:59 p.m.: You’re on your own with the Ed Sullivan comment, Kbh16545. LOL

10:01 p.m.: Al Green did more than dye up, Dscottcook!

10:11 p.m.: Don’t they have the country music awards for moments like this?

10:16 p.m.: The Grammy Awards should really be 45 minutes long. There’s about 45 minutes worth of stuff we really want to see. The rest is totally unnecessary. What would you cut out if you could?

10:33 p.m.: Here we go again with the black white thing, take another drink. Justin and T.I. What’s next, Justin and Al Green? Oops, we saw that earlier in the show!

10:40 p.m.: Ok, I’m just processing what I saw, Smokie Robinson, Jamie Foxx and Ne-Yo. On one stage together paying tribute to the Four Tops. A great, great

grandfather on stage performing with Neo…and I’m talking about Jamie…not Smokey Robinson!

10:50 p.m.: This is a test to see how long black people will watch. Don’t let them get to you, hang in there until the end.

11:03 p.m.: A tribute to New Orleans with Lil Wayne and Robin Thicke, really? Take another drink for another black and white act. Then take an extra

drink if you asked yourself why Lt. Dan from Forrest Gump introduced them.

11:07 p.m.: Now this, is turning into a tribute to New Orleans…

11:15 p.m.: Well, after seeing T Pain present the award and Lil Wayne accept, I have to say thank God Obama is already in office, because I think that would

have scared some of your co-workers.

11:25 p.m.: Take a drink if you don’t know anyone on stage right now…

11:30 p.m.: Good night everybody, thanks for coming to my first Grammy Live Blog Party, go to bed. Call me and let me know if you came to the party, especially if you’ve had too much to drink. And whatever you do, dont call in tomorrow and say you have a hangover. They’re already looking for reasons to lay you off!

