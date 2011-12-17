CLOSE
New Holiday Pictures Of The First Family!!

Previous 2009 First Family Portrait

President Obama and his family recently took the annual Holiday family portrait!   You can really see how Sasha and Malia have grown in comparison to the last portrait shot back in 2009 (pictured above).

New 2011 First Family Portrait

New Holiday Pictures Of The First Family!! was originally published on kysdc.com

One thought on “New Holiday Pictures Of The First Family!!

  1. hisv on said:

    !!! When, then, will America say that it is time to put an end to recursive tragedies on pupils who have become eternal terrified without help even under the benches of their class; Wake up, the concerned citizens of the star emblem, not only as parents but also as rebellious to cry over the actions of the mischievous! If each of us must have a suggestion, mine is this: On behalf of my three graduating children from different universities, from which the government may seem too budgeted to deal with this emergency! But on our part, ”we must have the desire to volunteer at the main entering of each community institution to better check the bags of school children and, select available teachers or remarkable followers of their behavior for this service, so noble in the manner of Baden Powell, to at least restore the confidence of the soul and spirit of those innocent people who are aware of having however accepted to fulfill the duties of the stars and stripes! “Wake up, American citizens! Because the ocean is outrageously wide so as not to be traumatized by small boats erupting !!! – Versaint

