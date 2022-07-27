Long Live Dolph: Twitter Celebrates Young Dolph On What Would Have Been His 37th Birthday

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Young Dolph was tragically taken from the world at the age of 36 this past November, rocking not only the residents of his beloved hometown of Memphis but the entire Hip-Hop community as a whole. Dolph would have been 37 years of age today (July 27) and fans on Twitter are showing their appreciation for the legacy of Paper Route Frank.

Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. was born in Chicago in 1985 and moved to Memphis as a toddler. Young Dolph’s mixtape career kicked off in 2008 but he became a charting artist in 2016 with the arrival of his 2016 debut studio album, King of Memphis. The hit songs from that project, “Get Paid” and “Play Wit Yo B*tch” established Dolph as a major player in the game.

Dolph hit it big with other singles such as “100 Shots, “Major” alongside Key Glock, and “RNB” alongside Megan Thee Stallion. A posthumous project, Paper Route Frank, is also forthcoming. Unfortunately, someone pulled a sucker move and defaced a Young Dolph mural ahead of his birthday but they aren’t dulling the brother’s shine one bit.

On Twitter, Young Dolph is being properly honored and we’ve got those reactions below.

Check out the brand new video for “Hall Of Fame” below.

