Yas! Celebs Show Off Their Natural Hair!

Posted 13 hours ago
When you’re a new mom and don’t have time to do your hair! 😝 I need some @kenyamoorehaircare ASAP! Now available at @sallybeauty #motherhood #allmine #noweave #growrealhair #kenyamoorehaircare #longhair #newmom #reallife
@michelleobama is stepping into the spotlight to share her truth in the new issue of ESSENCE. A little Black girl from the South Side of Chicago grew up to become the FLOTUS and as you can imagine, a lot happened along the way. Hit the 🔗 in bio for more on our December/January issue. (📷: @millermobley) #EssenceEst1970
Double trouble... what if? 😎😎 Wearing @csiriano
Shaka Bruh 🤗 Until we meet again! Hawaii, you are always amazing! 🌈
Never laughed so hard snorkeling with you. Just like old times. Seeing the eel for the first time together, priceless.
All smiles hanging with my first main man❤️❤️❤️ @yo_lite1
I’ve been wearing wigs & weaves so long that I feel naked without them. Well here it goes! #NoWeave day. Thanks @derekjhair 💇🏾♀️. I couldn’t do no makeup & no weave so....🤣. Thank you @whippedbykiara for the cute beat!
No perm. No extensions. 😘
All my unfinished work/projects from 2018 looking at me as I prepare my vision board for 2019 like 👀😒😐 And a glimpse of my upcoming @nyandcompany eat/pray/love/travel/chill collection available next week!! Sneakers by @lining.official 🤗🙏🏾🔥🌎
🖤#NappilyEverAfter 💇🏾♀️ now streaming on #Netflix #netflixandchill
Bahama mama withdraws in my @fashionnova 💃🏾🌶
Thank you, @GQ. Thank you, Black 90s TV.
@fashionnova Fun on #theredemptionofadogg tour💕
