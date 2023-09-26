Who Is Kayla Nicole? Travis Kelce’s Beautiful Black Ex-Girlfriend

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The NFL is in a frenzy overbudding romance. Taylor Swift was in the building for the Kansas City Chiefs game, on Sunday night, to support the skilled tight end and we haven’t stopped hearing about it since. Sales for Travis Kelce’s jersey are up 400%. They’re calling it theand even asking future hall-of-fame quarterback Patrick Mahomes about feeling pressure to please the “Swifties.” It’s pretty insane.

If you’ve been following the news, you’re also aware Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole is facing backlash with critics comparing her to Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole were in a relationship for five years. Dating back to 2017, the duo made a beautiful interracial couple that rocked the league with their swirly college sweetheart love and style. Travis and Kayla have attended the ESPYs together, kicked it courtside, and shared kisses on the carpet.

Who Is Kayla Nicole?

Kayla Nicole is an on-air sports journalist who graduated from Pepperdine University with a journalism degree. The stunning fitness enthusiast has been thrust back into the headlines in the wake of Travis Kelce and Taylor’s Swifts public display of affection.

Kayla Nicole is also a model, having walked in the Actively Black show this NYFW and Savage X Fenty ambassador. She recently covered Essence Festival as an Essence reporter. As a content creator, Kayla also chronciles her love for working out through her brand Strong Is Sexy.

Kayla Nicole is also a style influencer with 680k followers on Instagram. When she isn’t showing off her shapely and toned physique, she’s slaying in stylish looks that garnered hundreds of heart-eye emojis.

How Old Is Kayla Nicole?

Kayla Nicole is 31-years-old. She was born on November 2 making her a Scorpio.

Why Did Travis Kelce And Kayla Nicole Breakup?

According to TMZ, Kayla slid into Travis Kelce’s DMs after the two had been “Insta flirting” for some time. They dated for three years until fans began to speculate around their breakup. Kayla had removed all photos of the NFLer in 2020. Travis seemingly confirmed their breakup in a now-deleted tweet where he called cheating rumors “fake news.” He added, that it was not the reason “Kayla and I broke up.” It was only a few months later, Travis was back to calling Kayla, “the absolute best” in an interview with WNBA player Chiney Ogwumike, People reports.

There were many rumors surrounding the couple when they parted ways again in 2022, including financial stressors, something he address in a 2023 The Pivot Podcast interview.

“I would never say that I was supporting her. She had a very financially stable life and what she was doing in her career.” He also confirmed he was as single as a dollar bill. Fastforward a few months, a rejected friendship bracelet and now a relationship with Taylor Swift.

In case you missed it, Travis attended Taylor Swift’s concert earlier this year where he attempted to give the pop megastar a friendship bracelet. “I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he revealed to his brother, who also plays in the NFL, on their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast.

Since their breakup, Kayla has been mum about their relationship. That hasn’t stopped social media users from commenting. Fans also noticed a difference in Travis Kelce’s bearded BAE swag, going from you’re invited to the cookout to don’t report the cookout. What has been describe as a “porn stache” seems more befitting for a relationship with Taylor.

Listen, we wish all parties happiness. Keep scrolling for more pics from Kayla Nicole showing off her sexy and trendy style.

