White Man Tells Howard Students Mad That His Dog Sh*ts On The Yard, ‘Move The Campus’

It’s incredibly telling the gall certain white people have when they infiltrate Black spaces with their literal bullsh*t.

Case in point: White folks who have moved next to Howard University are using the college’s lawn as a dog park—and don’t care if it makes the students upset. See, the area has gone under construction attracting a wealthier more white constituency.

“You know this is a university. You know this is a historically black university. And you feel so entitled that you’re just going to walk your dog there?” Briana Littlejohn, a graduating senior at Howard, recently told DCist.

“I find it very disrespectful.”

Another student, Malakhi Brigg, agreed, telling FOX 5, “The Yard’ is for the students and although everyone loves pets, I feel like it’s disrespectful to have the pets just running around, especially when there are several parks around here.

He added, “If they come on ‘The Yard’ and they’re just walking through, I don’t necessarily have a problem with that, but I still feel like there are other ways to get around D.C. without having to cut through a college campus.”

Well, one man claims he isn’t being disrespectful and that if the school has an issue, they need to move the campus. Yes, the same campus that been around for 150 years.

“They’re in part of D.C. so they have to work within D.C., so if they don’t want to be within D.C., they should move the campus,” D.C. resident Sean Grubbs-Robishaw told FOX 5 on Thursday.

Recent reports have came out that Howard University Students feel disrespected by residents using the yard as a dog park 🐕 but this resident thinks the campus should be moved 😮😡 pic.twitter.com/stxHUWtu2X — Angie Ange In The Morning (@AngieAngeAM) April 19, 2019

That’s about white.

While Howard officials have remained mum on this issue, Black Twitter had not. They have lots to say about this white man’s audacity and the ongoing levels of disrespect gentrification can bring into historically Black spaces.

White Man Tells Howard Students Mad That His Dog Sh*ts On The Yard, ‘Move The Campus’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com