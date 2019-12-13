CLOSE
What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (12/ 07-12/13)

Posted December 13, 2019

1. Tracee Ellis Ross Loves Her New Hair Care Line

2. Ryan Destiny Is Beautiful

3. The Shephards Are Such A Beautiful Family

4. Regina Hall Is Forty-Fine

5. Gabrielle Union Wishes Regina Hall A Happy Birthday

6. Weekly Dose Of Kaavia

7. Serena Williams Shows Off Her Flawless Skin

View this post on Instagram

Perfect lighting @serenawilliamsjewelry

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

8. The Hardrict’s Are Adorable

9. Tamera Shares A Christmas Throwback

10. Three Beautiful Powerful Black Women

