If you’re looking forward to a day of rest and relaxation like the rest of the world, you’re probably super excited that Memorial Day Weekend is upon us. The down time that comes with it is not the only reason the weekend holds so much value for people though.

Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States for mourning the U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the United States armed forces. From 1868 to 1970, the holiday was celebrated every May 30 until it officially became every last Monday of every May.

With the extended weekend that the holiday brings looming, there are a multitude of things for people to get into. While some might want to visit cemeteries and memorials to honor those who have passed while serving, others might want to go to bars or just be outside and enjoy the nice weather. For those who want to sit back, relax and just sit in front of the tube, look no further.

There has been an insanely amount of good content on TV this year. With so much quality scattered around so many streaming platforms, it gets difficult to keep up with it all. For this weekend, where some are ecstatic about the fact that they can sit and do nothing but catch up on their favorite shows or new ones for that matter, we put together a list of shows that are absolutely worth a binge this weekend. Check it out below.

Happy Memorial Day Weekend to all and salute to our fallen soldiers!

Long Weekend: Here’s What To Watch For Memorial Day was originally published on globalgrind.com