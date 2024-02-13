What Should Single People Do on Valentines Day?

Senior woman in a bathtub at a spa indoors,color image,photography,people,one person,horizontal,adult,one woman only,adults only,luxury,senior adult,swimwear,vacations,african-american ethnicity,water,beauty,only women,relaxation,beautiful woman,spa,body care,latin american and hispanic ethnicity,real people,african ethnicity,baby boomer,wealth,high angle view,lifestyles,leisure activity,healthcare and medicine,60-64 years,the human body,eyes closed,candid,healthy lifestyle,recreational pursuit,weekend activities,brazil,wellbeing,hotel,comfortable,tranquility,petal,tourist resort,young at heart,brazilian ethnicity,upper class,senior women,active seniors,beauty spa,pampering,one senior woman only,massaging,health spa,spa treatment,beauty treatment,hot tub,alternative therapy,alternative medicine,luxury hotel,real life,bathtub,rose petals,body care and beauty,taking a bath,black people,self-love,active lifestyle,multiracial person,person of color,bathhouse

2. African American female friends enjoying a summer day

Source:Getty

African American female friends enjoying a summer day on an urban bridge in the city. They have fun and laugh together communication,color image,photography,people,friendship,horizontal,adult,adults only,portrait,smiling,outdoors,african-american ethnicity,young adult,relaxation,happiness,women,sunglasses,braided hair,group of people,lifestyles,city,leisure activity,modern,fashion,close-up,fun,enjoyment,summer,girlfriend,spain,headphones,joy,city life,laughing,youth culture,happy hour,hairstyle,diversity,black culture,bridge – built structure,love – emotion,afro hairstyle,natural black hair