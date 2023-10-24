Watch Trailer: Brandy Stars In Netflix’s Newest Rom-Com Holiday Movie ‘Best. Christmas. Ever!’

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

An official trailer for Netflix’s upcoming holiday movie Best. Christmas. Ever! was released today. The film is a romantic comedy, starring Brandy Norwood and Heather Graham. Watch the official trailer, check out new first look images and character descriptions inside.

Best. Christmas. Ever! Was directed by Mary Lambert from a screenplay co-written by Charles Shyer and Todd Calgi Gallicano. Lambert’s previous work includes A Castle for Christmas and Pet Sematary. Shyer is also set to produce the film along with David M. Wulf.

When a twist of fate lands Charlotte (Graham) and her family at her old college friend’s Jackie’s (Norwood) house only days before Christmas, she seizes the opportunity to prove her old friend’s life isn’t as wonderful as it seems from her holiday newsletter.

In the trailer, viewers can see the great lengths Charlotte goes through to support her beliefs that Jackie’s life is not picture perfect. Only to realize that the true gift of the holidays is their friendship.

Alongside Norwood and Graham, Jason Biggs, Matt Cedeño, Wyatt Hunt, Abby Villasmil, and Madison Skye Validum appear in the film as well.

Read the full synopsis right here:

Every Christmas Jackie sends a boastful holiday newsletter that makes her old college friend Charlotte feel like a lump of coal. When a twist of fate lands Charlotte and her family on Jackie’s snowy doorstep just days before Christmas, she seizes the opportunity to prove her old friend’s life can’t possibly be that perfect. Starring Heather Graham, Brandy, Jason Biggs and Matt Cedeño.

Check out character descriptions below:

Charlotte Sanders (Heather Graham)

Married to Rob Sanders (Jason Biggs) and the mother of Grant (Wyatt Hunt) and Dora (Abby Villasmil). Charlotte always dreamed of being a famous inventor but instead played it safe with a reliable job and never took the leap to try hard enough. She was good friends with Jackie Jennings (Brandy Norwood) in college but they have drifted apart over the years. Jackie’s annual holiday newsletter seems to only serve as a reminder to Charlotte that her own life didn’t turn out quite as nice as Jackie’s.

Jackie Jennings (Brandy Norwood)

Married to Valentino (Matt Cedeño) and the mother of Beatrix Jennings (Madison Skye Validum) and Daniel Jennings. Jackie successfully sold her company, Jennings Aviation, this year to retire early. Jackie was good friends with Charlotte Sanders (Heather Graham) in college as well as old band-mates with Rob Sanders (Jason Biggs). She leads the seemingly perfect life.

Rob Sanders (Jason Biggs)

Married to Charlotte Sanders (Heather Graham) and father of Grant (Wyatt Hunt) and Dora (Abby Villasmil). Rob flips homes for a living and is creatively and financially a dreamer. He’s the optimist of the family and is very happy with his life.

Valentino (Matt Cedeño)

Married to Jackie Jennings (Brandy Norwood) and the father of Beatrix Jennings (Madison Skye Validum) and Daniel Jennings. He runs a successful karate dojo and is also directing Hadley Fall’s highly anticipated annual Christmas pageant.

Grant Sanders (Wyatt Hunt)

The son of Charlotte Sanders (Heather Graham) and Rob Sanders (Jason Biggs). Grant’s quirk is thinking he’s a ninja warrior. His best friend is a stuffed animal named Monkey Bob, and he has a propensity for mischief. It is Grant’s sleight-of-hand that accidentally lands the Sanders family on the Jennings’ doorstep unexpectedly at Christmas.

Dora Sanders (Abby Villasmil)

The daughter of Charlotte Sanders (Heather Graham) and Rob Sanders (Jason Biggs). Dora is a big fan of Marvel movies and because of that believes she has superpowers. She is always on a mission to find her superpower gift!

Beatrix Jennings (Madison Skye Validum)

The 10-year-old daughter of Jackie Jennings (Brandy Norwood) and Valentino (Matt Cedeño). As boasted in the Jennings Holiday Newsletter, Beatrix is a child prodigy! In the film, Beatrix convinces Grant (Wyatt Hunt) and Dora (Abby Villasmil), the children of Charlotte Sanders (Heather Graham) and Rob Sanders (Jason Biggs), to go on a fact-finding mission about the plausibility of Santa’s existence.

Be sure to celebrate the holidays with Netflix’s newsiest holiday movie Best. Christmas. Ever!, which will be released on Netflix on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Check out the official trailer below:

Check out new first look images below:

