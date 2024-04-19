Listen Live
Local

[WATCH] Philadelphia Police Officer Goes Viral for Arresting Twin Brother

Published on April 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphics Updated Nov 2023
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE

Police officer, man and yellow tape for crime scene, investigation or back in night, warning and danger sign. Forensic inspection, person or detective with security for robbery, murder and no entry

Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty


In the ‘City of Brotherly Love’, these brothers loved each other, but not the ironic fate that led to this coincidental encounter.

A Philadelphia police officer is going viral from a video surfacing the internet of him arresting his alleged twin brother.

In the video you can see a man removing another man from a home in handcuffs. The two men do appear to share similarities in appearance, but there is no clear confirmation in the video that the two men are twin brothers. Aside from the detainee yelling ‘I’ll be right home!’ and ‘free food!’ while being placed in the police van, you can also hear the surrounding spectators chuckling at the encounter, finding humour in the alleged brothers reactions.

This is a developing story. There has been no information released on the arresting officer charges released for the detainee.

Check out reactions to the viral video below!

 

[WATCH] Philadelphia Police Officer Goes Viral for Arresting Twin Brother  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Trending
10 items
Local

[WATCH] Philadelphia Police Officer Goes Viral for Arresting Twin Brother

Entertainment

Brittney Griner Confirms She And Wife Cherelle Are Expecting Their First Baby!

Entertainment

Ciara Says It’s ‘Tough’ Trying To Lose 70 Pounds After Welcoming 4th Child

News

Meet The Richest Black Man In The World

Pop Culture

Angel Reese Wears A Hooded Sparkly Bronx And Banco Gown To The 2024 WNBA Draft

Athletes

Jason Whitlock Says Angel Reese Needed To ‘Cover Up’ At WNBA Draft, Not White Athletes

Entertainment

Sanaa Lathan’s Latest Bathing Suit Pic Is A Reminder That Natural Bodies Are Winning

Entertainment

Raz-B Reveals The Real Reason B2K Broke Up On TV One’s Upcoming “Uncensored” Episode

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close