Thank you for joining us all week for our Spring virtual revival! We hope you were blessed by the music and powerful words of God from our special guests! If you would like to relive this week or if you missed any moment, you can watch all 5 nights below…
Take Us Everywhere You Go! Download Our Praise 104.1 App
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
READ MORE:
- Harlem Music Fest At Center Of Questlove’s Oscar-Winning Doc To Be Revived In 2023
- Hampton University Opts To Dissolve All Spring 2022 Student Balances
- Ketanji Brown Jackson Gets Full Confirmation As First Black Female U.S. Supreme Court Judge
Watch All 5 Nights of Praise 104.1’s Spring 2022 Virtual Revival was originally published on praisedc.com
1. Night 1: Joshua Rogers and Rev Dr. Taft Quincey Heatley
2. Night 2: Marvin Sapp & Dr. Jamison Hunter
3. Night 3: Charles Butler Jr. & Trinity + Bishop Derek Grier
4. Night 4: JJ Hairston & Bishop Leonard B. Lacey
5. Night 5: Dawkins & Dawkins + Pastor Tim Seay
More From BlackAmericaWeb