Was Beethoven Black? Twitter Reacts To The Possibility Of The Famous Composer’s Ethnicity

Twitter is in a frenzy trying to figure out if the famous composer, Beethoven was actually a black man.

The conversation started after a screenshot from The Concordian, a student-run newspaper at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota surfaced the timeline allegedly that Beethoven was black.

The famous pianist was born to a white German man and a likely Moorish woman. The Moorish people were dark-skinned Muslims and the article suggests that his mother was from Moorish territory.

Due to the lack of photography during that time period, it is impossible to know for certain his race but their sources’ descriptions say otherwise. The physical descriptions from lovers, students, teachers, anthropologists, historians, and authors use the following phrases to describe him:

“Wide, thick-lipped mouth, short, thick nose, and proudly arched forehead.”

“Negroid traits, dark skin, flat, thick nose.”

“ His face reveals no trace of the German… He was so dark that people dubbed him ‘The Spagnol’ [dark-skinned]”

“Coal-black hair… stood up around his head.”

“His somewhat flat, broad nose and rather wide mouth, his small, piercing eyes and swarthy [dark] complexion, pockmarked into the bargain, gave him a strong resemblance to a mulatto”

“Complexion was brownish, his hair was thick, black, and bristly”

“Short, stocky, broad shoulders, short neck, round nose, blackish-brown complexion”

The Concordian notes that though his race can’t be proven it is an important topic to “open up [the]dialogue about the massive effects of European colonialism that promote racism still today.”

“This is an important conversation to have, especially when you consider the lack of racially ethnic genius actually attributed to ethnic races. It’s time we gave credit where credit was due, and attention where it ought to be directed. White people have been hogging the stage (both figuratively and literally) for too long.”

Since Black Twitter got a hold of the article, users have already claimed the composer and his art as apart of the family.

