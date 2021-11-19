Twitter Was In Stitches After Watching NBC4’s Pat Collins’ Dramatic Reporting

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

If you want your story told correctly and reported on with some dramatics NBC4’s Pat Collins is your guy.

Twitter has been in stitches after watching one particular news story featuring veteran Washington, D.C., news reporter Pat Collins. Collins went out into the field to report on a woman whose car was severely vandalized by someone clearly angry at a “cheater” named Mike in a tale of mistaken identity.

Veteran Nedra Brantley found her red Mitsubishi Outlander Sport on Sunday morning (Nov.14) badly damaged. “Mike is a cheater” was visibly spray-painted on the hood and sides of the car. The side mirrors on the vehicle were knocked off, and the front and rear windshields were smashed.

While reporting and assessing the damage Collins dramatically said, Mike, Mike, Mike, Mike, Mike. “See what you’ve done. I don’t know who you are. I don’t know where you are. But you may want to start changing your ways or changing your name.” Speaking with Brantley, Collins asked, “Is your name Mike? Have you ever gone out with somebody named Mike? Do you know anybody named Mike?”

Brantley replied no to Collins’ questions and revealed that her insurance would be covering all the damage.

The clip immediately went viral, garnering over a million views. MSNBC’s Joy-Ann Reid took to Twitter to call Collins a “national treasure.”

Other users could get over Collins dramatics while reporting on the story.

Never change Pat Collins, never change. You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

