Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ U.S. Soldier Runs For The Border — Voter Protection & Suppression — “Peaceful Disturbance”

1. Why Did U.S. Soldier Run For the Border?

What You Need to Know:

More questions are being asked, than answers given, about Private 2nd Class Travis King. The 23-year-old King recently crossed the border from South Korea to North Korea, while visiting the demilitarized zone between the two countries with a tour group.

The Associated Press described King as a member of the U.S. Army since 2021, where he has served as a “cavalry scout with the 1st Armored Division.” ABC News reported King served about a month and a half in a South Korean prison for instances of “assault.”

It was also reported that Private King received three medals while serving in the U.S. military: the National Defense Medal, the Korean Defense Service Medal, and the Overseas Service Ribbon, all medals commonly reserved by American service members in Korea.