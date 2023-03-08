HomeArts & Entertainment

Sistas Of The Century: Black Women Who’ve Dominated Every Year In The New Millennium

2000 MTV Movie Awards

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Happy International Women’s Day!

It is without any question or debate to say that the world would be nothing without women — they literally give life to human civilization every single day! However, outside of the obvious biological need for women, their countless contributions to society as a whole is a reason why they’ll always be referred to as The Divine Feminine.

Don’t even get us started when it comes to the strong, resilient and always entertaining Black women of the world!

 

 

RELATED:  International Women’s Day Celebrated Worldwide

To understand the allure and appeal of Black women entirely is to truly experience love on a core level. Whether forming alliances that will assure the safety for generations of women to come, or simply being the backbone of a powerful Black man at the forefront — looking at you, Mr. and Mrs. Obama! — you can always find a sister somewhere showing off every bit of that “Black girl magic” that we’ve come to understand as their innate superpowers.

Over time, we’ve witnessed many Black women in the public eye set prominent examples of greatness for the masses to follow. From chart-topping music divas and Hollywood movie sirens, to political leaders and world renowned athletes, this millennium has certainly seen its fair share of ladies representing in full color for our culture.

Ladies, we salute you, honor you and cherish all of you for keeping the world inspired in your own individual ways. When it’s all said and done, every day is a day to celebrate women!

PresidentBiden, Vice President Harris, and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson deliver remarks on the Senates historic, bipartisan confirmation of Judge Jackson to be an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, on the South Lawn of the White House, on April 08 in W

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

 

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2017 - Green Room

Source: Charley Gallay/KCASports2017 / Getty

 

65th GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

 

2021 Australian Open: Day 11

Source: Andy Cheung / Getty

 

To celebrate International Women’s Day in our own special way, we highlighted the pioneering Black women that shaped pop culture since the strike of Y2K. Be sure to give love to a woman in your own life today as well:

 

1. 2000: Aaliyah

Celebrities at MTV Awards Source:Getty

2. 2001: Janet Jackson

2001 Billboard Music Awards Source:Getty

3. 2002: Halle Berry

Oscars 2002 - Press Room Source:Getty

4. 2003: Beyoncé

MTV Europe Music Awards 2003 Source:Getty

5. 2004: Condoleezza Rice

Bush Appoints Condoleezza Rice As New Secretary Of State Source:Getty

6. 2005: Shonda Rhimes

AFI Awards 2005 Luncheon - Arrivals Source:Getty

7. 2006: Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah Honored With a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for Her Achievements in Film Source:Getty

8. 2007: Rihanna

Patrick McMullan Archives Source:Getty

9. 2008: Serena Williams

Tennis - US Open - Jankovic vs. Williams Source:Getty

10. 2009: Michelle Obama

USA - Presidential Inauguration - Neighborhood Inaugural Ball Source:Getty

11. 2010: Allyson Felix

Allyson Felix of the US smiles after win Source:Getty

12. 2011: Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey Visits Australia - Day 7 Source:Getty

13. 2012: Gabby Douglas

U.S. Gymnast Gabby Douglas Portrait Shoot Source:Getty

14. 2013: Simone Biles

Artistic Gymnastics World Championships Belgium 2013 - Day Seven Source:Getty

15. 2014: Viola Davis

2014 Variety Power Of Women Presented By Lifetime - Show Source:Getty

16. 2015: Taraji P. Henson

FOX's "Empire" - Season Two Source:Getty

17. 2016: Issa Rae

'Insecure' TV Series Premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Oct 2016 Source:Getty

18. 2017: Tarana Burke

Take Back The Workplace March And #MeToo Survivors March & Rally Source:Getty

19. 2018: Naomi Osaka

US Open Tennis Tournament 2018 Source:Getty

20. 2019: Lizzo

2019 American Music Awards - Roaming Show And Backstage Source:Getty

21. 2020: Vice President Kamala Harris

Senator Kamala Harris, rally, Nov. 2, 2020, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania voters Source:Getty

22. 2021: Quinta Brunson

US-ENTERTAINMENT-ABBOTT ELEMENTARY Source:Getty

23. 2022: Ketanji Brown Jackson

Supreme Court Holds Investiture Ceremony For Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Source:Getty

24. 2023: SZA

Billboard Women In Music - Show Source:Getty

RELATED TAGS

Black Women Black Women in Hollywood International Women's Day
Close