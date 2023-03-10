Time’s Second Annual Women of the Year Gala Was A Star-Studded Event [Gallery]

HomeArts & Entertainment

Time's Second Annual Women of the Year Gala Was A Star-Studded Event

Time hosted its second annual women of the year gala last night. The star-studded event celebrated 12 extraordinary leaders working toward a more equal world. Check out a gallery from the event, which included VIP guests like Angela Bassett, Quinta Brunson, Phoebe Bridgers, Cate Blanchett and more.

The notable publication held its second annual Time Women of the Year gala yesterday (Mar. 8) on International Women’s Day. The event celebrated the honorees of this year’s TIME Women of the Year list, recognizing 12 extraordinary leaders working toward a more equal world, which debuted on March 2.

Honorees in attendance included Angela Bassett, Cate Blanchett, Quinta Brunson, Megan Rapinoe, Ramla Ali, Masih Alinejad, Olena Shevchenko, Ayisha Saddiqa,Verónica Cruz Sánchez and Phoebe Bridgers, who was also the night’s special guest musical performance.

Time selected this year’s leaders based on their significant impact in their respective communities and fields, ranging from activism and government to sports and the arts, with many having faced immense challenges that inspired them to push for change.

The Gala took place at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills and Time CEO Jessica Sibley welcomed guests and honorees and following the passionate honoree speeches, honoree and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers took the stage to perform two of her hit songs “Kyotoand “Emily I’m Sorry.”

In addition to the honorees, the celebrity filled Gala attendees included Rita Moreno, Anita Hill, Tiffany Haddish, Yvonne Orji, Courtney B. Vance, Li Jun Li, Olivia Culpo, Brooke Shields, Kat Graham, Rickey Thompson, Rupi Kaur, Crime Junkie host Ashley Flowers, Nicole Avant, Higher Ground Head of Film and TV Tonia Davis, and Essence CEO Carolina Wanga.

The event was presented by P&G and supporting partner FIJI Water.

Check out photos from the beautiful event below:

