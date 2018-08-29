Thousands Of Fans Pay Their Respects To Aretha Franklin In Detroit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Fans Of Soul Legend Aretha Franklin Pay Their Respects As Her Body Lies In Repose In Detroit
DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 28: The body of Aretha Franklin lies in repose at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African-American History on August 28, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Franklin will lie in repose at the museum on August 28 and 29 for the public to pay their respects. Her funeral will be held August 31 at Greater Grace Temple.

The viewing of Aretha Franklin's casket is seen at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History on August 28, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Aretha Franklin passed away from advanced pancreatic cancer on August 16, 2018 at age 76.

3. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FRANKLIN Source:Getty The viewing of Aretha Franklin’s casket is seen at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History on August 28, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. – Aretha Franklin passed away from advanced pancreatic cancer on August 16, 2018 at age 76. (Photo by PAUL SANCYA / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read PAUL SANCYA/AFP/Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,looking,michigan,aretha franklin,human interest,cancer – illness,coffin,pancreas,detroit – michigan,pancreatic cancer

DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 29: The remains of Aretha Franklin arrive at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African-American History where she will lie in repose for a second day of public viewing on August 29, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Franklin's funeral will be held Friday at Greater Grace Temple.

The casket of late Aretha Franklin arrives at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History for a viewing on August 28, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

6. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FRANKLIN Source:Getty The casket containing Aretha Franklin arrives at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History for a viewing on August 28, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. – Aretha Franklin passed away from advanced pancreatic cancer on August 16, 2018 at age 76. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo credit should read JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,bestof,arrival,looking,michigan,aretha franklin,cancer – illness,coffin,inside of,pancreas,detroit – michigan,pancreatic cancer

DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 28: Fans of Aretha Franklin attend a viewing for the soul music legend at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African-American History on August 28, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Franklin will lie in repose at the museum today and tomorrow for the public to pay their respects. Franklin's funeral will be held Friday at Greater Grace Temple.

Children look at Aretha Franklin posters signed by fans at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History on August 29, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

A woman signs a poster at the viewing of Aretha Franklin at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History on August 29, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 28: Fans of Aretha Franklin attend a viewing for the soul music legend at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African-American History on August 28, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

People line up for the viewing of Aretha Franklin at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History on August 28, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

12. Fans Of Soul Legend Aretha Franklin Pay Their Respects As Her Body Lies In Repose In Detroit Source:Getty DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 28: Fans of Aretha Franklin attend a viewing for the soul music legend at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African-American History on August 28, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Franklin will lie in repose at the museum on August 28 and 29 for the public to pay their respects. Her funeral will be held August 31 at Greater Grace Temple. (Photo by Paul Sancya-Pool/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,music,looking,medium group of people,death,funeral,aretha franklin,human interest,soul music,detroit – michigan

13. Fans Of Soul Legend Aretha Franklin Pay Their Respects As Her Body Lies In Repose In Detroit Source:Getty DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 28: Fans of Aretha Franklin attend a viewing for the soul music legend at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African-American History on August 28, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Franklin will lie in repose at the museum on August 28 and 29 for the public to pay their respects. Her funeral will be held August 31 at Greater Grace Temple. (Photo by Paul Sancya-Pool/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,music,looking,four people,death,funeral,aretha franklin,human interest,soul music,detroit – michigan

14. Fans Of Soul Legend Aretha Franklin Pay Their Respects As Her Body Lies In Repose In Detroit Source:Getty DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 28: Fans of Aretha Franklin attend a viewing for the soul music legend at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African-American History on August 28, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Franklin will lie in repose at the museum today and tomorrow for the public to pay their respects. Franklin’s funeral will be held Friday at Greater Grace Temple. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,music,looking,medium group of people,death,funeral,aretha franklin,human interest,soul music,detroit – michigan