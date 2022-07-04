Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

What better way to celebrate National Crown Day than at Essence Fest?! Often referred to as the “Superbowl for Black women,” this festival offers a myriad of fabulous hairstyles floating around!

CROWN Day commemorates the anniversary of the signing of the first CROWN Act which mobilized the nation to end hair discrimination. It is a national alliance founded by Dove, National Urban League, Western Center on Law & Poverty, and Color Of Change. The CROWN Act stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.

Essence Fest is a safe space for Black women to be their authentic selves. This entire function encourages individuality when it comes to beauty and style. Fun hairdos like bold bald heads and voluminous afros are plentiful during this weekend. And to honor this momentous day, it is only right that we capture ladies who unapologetically embraced their crown during the fest. Get into these phenomenal hairstyles below!

These Essence Fest Beauties Honored National CROWN Day With Fierce Hairstyles was originally published on hellobeautiful.com