The NFL players with the highest earnings per game in 2023
You undoubtedly have heard of astronomic contracts and paydays for NFL players. How much money does your favorite NFL player make? It depends…How was the contract constructed? Which factors are we considering? Payday depends on when the player signed and how the deal was written. If we look at only the per game basis and base salaries, you might be surprised by who is making that bank!
New research has discovered the NFL players with the highest earnings per game in the 2023 season. Ryan Tannehill of the Tennessee Titans takes the top spot.
Every NFL player who is on a team’s roster during the year earns a base salary. It is divided and paid in 18 installments during the season. This covers all 17 games as well as the bye week. However, not every player makes an appearance on the field for each game of the season, whether that be due to squad rotation or injuries.
Online casino comparator CasinospotFR analyzed the 2023 base salaries of each NFL player, as well as how many games they played in the 2023 season to determine which player was paid the most per game.
Top 10 list of NFL players’ salaries per game:
1. Ryan Tannehill-$2,700,000 per gameSource:Getty
Tannehill played 10 out of 17 games.
Taking the top spot is Ryan Tannehill, quarterback for the Tennessee Titans. His base salary in 2023 was $27,000,000, the highest in the ranking. Only playing in ten games, he spent plenty of time keeping the bench warm this season, while raking in an astonishing $2,700,000 for each game he participated in. He was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 2012, before joining the Titans in 2019, for which he received an impressive signing bonus of $20,000,000.
2. Grady Jarrett-$2,062,500 per gameSource:Getty
Grady Jarrett played in 8 out 17 games.
In second place is Grady Jarrett of the Atlanta Falcons, who participated in just 8 games in the 2023 season, fewer than any other player in the ranking. He suffered a torn ACL in October, which put him on the bench for the remainder of the season. His base salary was $16,500,000, meaning he was paid $2,062,500 for each game he played.
3. Braden Smith-$1,600,000 per gameSource:Getty
Braden Smith played in 10 out of 17 games.
Next on the list is Braden Smith. His base salary in 2023 was $16,000,000, meaning he received $1,600,000 for each of the 10 games he played in the 2023 season. He was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 2018, receiving a signing bonus of $15,000,000 and has remained loyal to the Colts since then.
4. Cameron Heyward-$1,440,909 per gameSource:Getty
Cameron Heyward played in 11 out of 17 games.
Cameron Heyward is in fourth place. He played in 11 games during the 2023 season, earning $1,440,909 for each one, with an overall base salary of $15,850,000. He was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, receiving a $3.37 million signing bonus and has remained on the team since.
5. Cam Robinson-$1,382,716 per gameSource:Getty
Cam Robinson played in 10 out 17 games.
Despite having the lowest base salary in the ranking, Cam Robinson of the Jacksonville Jaguars placed fifth. He missed 8 games this season, 4 of which were due to a knee injury that he suffered in the Jaguars’ week 12 win. Luckily for the team, he returned to the field on week 17. He had a base salary of $12,444,446 in 2023, equating to $1,382,716 for each of the 10 games he played.
6. Amari Cooper-$1,333,333 per gameSource:Getty
Amari Cooper played in 15 out of 17 games.
Number six is Amari Cooper. Originally drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft, he currently plays for the Cleveland Browns as a receiver. His base salary in 2023 was $20,000,000 and he played in 15 games, earning $1,333,333 for each one.
7. Jared Goff-$1,233,823 per gameSource:Getty
Jared Goff played in 17 out of 17 games.
Quarterback Jared Goff takes the seventh spot, earning $1,233,823 per game he played in the 2023 season. He had a $20,975,000 base salary and played in all 17 games of the season. His career began when he was selected first overall by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2016 NFL Draft, before joining his current team, the Detroit Lions, in 2021.
8. T.J. Watt-$1,176,470 per gameSource:Getty
T.J. Watt played in 17 out of 17 games.
Next on the list is T.J. Watt. He began his professional career in 2017 when he was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are still his current team. He played in all 17 games during the season, with a base salary of $20,000,000, resulting in earnings of $1,176,470 per game.
9. D.J. Moore-$1,174,441 per gameSource:Getty
D.J. Moore played in 17 out of 17 games.
Ninth is D.J. Moore, who was first drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2018, before joining the Chicago Bears in 2023. The bears put their new player to good use this season, with Moore playing 17 out of 17 games. With a base salary of $19,965,000, this equates to earnings of $1,174,441 per game.
10. Kolton Miller-$1,094,230 per gameSource:Getty
Kolton Miller played 13 out fo 17 games.
In tenth place is Kolton Miller, who earned $1,04,230 per game he played this season. He was originally selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2018 NFL Draft and has remained with the raiders since. With a base salary of $14,225,000, he sustained multiple shoulder injuries during the season which caused him to miss 4 games, participating in a total of 13.