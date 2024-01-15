Listen Live
The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions

Published on January 15, 2024

75th Primetime Emmy Awards Collage

Source: Kevin Mazur, Neilson Barnard, Gilbert Flores, / Getty

The postponed 2023 Emmy Awards finally happened in 2024 and the red carpet fashion did not disappoint for televisions big night!  The awards were postponed due to the actor’s strike, but now that it is over, the red carpet was rolled out and some of the biggest stars came out to celebrate.

Hosted by Antony Anderson, big winners for the night were Quinta Brunson who became the first Black woman in more than 30 years to win Best Actress in a Comedy, and the series ‘The Bear’ who took home six Emmys.  But many of our favorite celebs won on the red carpet and many of them had us wondering what were they thinking! So let’s run down what all of your favorite celebrities wore to the 2024 Critics Choice Awards!

1. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Colman Domingo

US-ENTERTAINMENT-TV-AWARDS-EMMY-ARRIVALS-RED CARPET Source:Getty

 Colman Domingo arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards wearing Louis Vuitton 

2. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Kourtney Kardashian-Barker and Travis Barker

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards 

3. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Anthony Anderson

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Anthony Anderson at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards 

4. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Jenna Lyons

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Jenna Lyons arriving at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards 

5. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Jessica Chastain

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

 Jessica Chastain attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing Gucci

6. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Ayo Edebiri

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

 Ayo Edebiri attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards custom Louis Vuitton

7. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Roy Wood Jr

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Roy Wood Jr. attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards 

8. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Suki Waterhouse

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Suki Waterhouse at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing Valentino

9. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Taraji P. Henson

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Taraji P. Henson attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing custom Atelier Versace

10. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Tyler James Williams

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Tyler James Williams attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing Dolce And Gabbana

11. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Selena Gomez

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

 Selena Gomez attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing Oscar DeLaRenta

12. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Donald Glover

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Donald Glover attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards 

13. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Issa Rae

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Issa Rae attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing Pamella Roland

14. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Niecy Nash-Betts

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Niecy Nash-Betts arriving at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing custom Greta Constantine 

15. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Laverne Cox

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Laverne Cox arriving at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing Tab Vintage

16. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Emma Brooks

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Emma Brooks arriving at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing Do Long 

17. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Tisha Campbell-Martin

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Tisha Campbell-Martin at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing Terani Couture

18. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Garcelle Beauvais

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Garcelle Beauvais attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing Badgley Mischka

19. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Jennifer Coolidge

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Jennifer Coolidge at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing Etro

20. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Quinta Brunson

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Quinta Brunson at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing custom Christian Dior

21. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Robin Thede

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Robin Thede attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing Ines Di Santo

 

22. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Charlie Puth

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Charlie Puth at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards 

23. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Sheryl Lee Ralph

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing Christian Siriano

24. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Aubrey Plaza

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Aubrey Plaza attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing Loewe

25. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Green Goblin

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Green Goblin arriving at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards 

26. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Cast members from “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Cast members from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” arriving at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards

27. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Tracee Ellis Ross

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing Sport Max

28. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Jenna Ortega

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

 Jenna Ortega attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing Christian Dior

29. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Tichina Arnold

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Tichina Arnold at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards 

