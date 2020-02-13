HomeRuss Parr Morning ShowRuss Parr Show Trending

The Game Inks Kobe Bryant’s Name & Number On His Face

Posted 11 hours ago

Add The Game to the list of celebrities who’ve gotten tribute tattoos to the late Kobe Bryant.

Game debuted a new piece on his face, Kobe’s autograph with the number 8 turned to the side to represent infinity. “♾ F O R E V E R,” he captioned the photo.

♾ F O R E V E R

In recent days, we’ve seen brand new face tats from the likes of Amber Rose and Chris Brown (who got a whole Jordan 3 inked on the side of his face) so this is par for the course. Are you feeling Game’s newest ink addition? Cause … some people aren’t!

See the reactions below.

 

