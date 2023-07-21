The Dan Snyder Nightmare Is Over: Fans Celebrate The NFL Approving $6 Billion Sale of Washington Commanders

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Washington Commanders fans can finally celebrate. The Dan Snyder nightmare is over.

Spotted on The New York Times, the NFL has approved the $6 billion sale of the Washington Commanders to a group led by Josh Harrison, a private equity billionaire. That group also includes real estate mogul Mitchell Rales and Magic Johnson, who is already part of other ownership groups for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Sparks, and Los Angeles Football Club.

Harrison will pay the Commanders’ now former scandal-plagued owner Dan Snyder, $6.05 billion, which is now the richest sale of any American sports team, surpassing the $4.65 billion sale of the Denver Broncos, to a group led by the Walmart heir Rob Walton. The sale should be finalized by Friday.

The $6.05 billion sale is a significant come-up for Snyder, who bought the team for $800 million in 1999.

“Josh will be a great addition to the NFL., “Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement announcing the vote, adding, “I know he has a commitment to winning on the field, but also to running an organization that everyone will be proud of — and to making positive contributions in the community.”

“This franchise is part of who I am and who I am a person,” Harrison said, revealing he grew up rooting for the franchise. “A new era of Washington football is here.”

In an interview with The Today Show’s Craig Melvin, Johnson got emotional while speaking about being an African American in an NFL owner’s box, which is still sadly rare in a league featuring predominately Black players.

“I’m going to excel not only for myself and my family but for all African Americans, making sure we can see ourselves in these seats,” Johnson said while getting emotional.

Washington Commanders Fans Are Lighting Up The Dan Snyder Pack

As expected, the fans of the Washington Commanders were happy to see Snyder go. The once-prestigious organization has not sniffed a Super Bowl title since the 80s and 90s, and under Snyder’s tumultuous 24-year run as owner, saw the postseason six times and only won two playoff games.

With new ownership, fans hope to get a brand-new stadium and a return to glory.

