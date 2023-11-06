Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

If you thoughtseason four was a little lackluster, wait until you watch the explosive reunion special. Part one of the reunion aired, last night, on Zeus Network and it was a pure melee. Hosted by Janeisha Johnson and, the reunion brought back the cast of the cabaret and their enemies Daisy Delight and Lucky Husta face-to-face…or should we say hand-to-face, because as soon as the ladies touched the stage, all hell broke loose.

Despite the drama, the ladies got dressed up for the occasion, bringing their best reunion looks. Muva of the cabaret, star, and executive producer of the franchise, Joseline Hernandez, was ready to stand on business in a zebra print suit and goddess-inspired makeup and headpiece.

Comedian, host, actress, and personality Jess Hilarious was a newcomer to the reunion, co-hosting alongside Janeisha Johnson. Jess brought the jokes and also wore a tailored suit and lace bra for what she called “one of the biggest jobs of her life.”

Host Janeisha John had her toned decolletage on display in this glistening corset dress. She looked spectacular like always.

And no one was more prepared for the Joseline’s Cabaret reunion than fan-favorite Wet Wet, who wore a helmet. In her words, “stay ready, you ain’t gotta get ready.” While she doesn’t make our best-dressed list, keep scrolling to see who put their best fashion foot forward at Joseline’s Cabaret New York Reunion.

The Best ‘Joseline’s Cabaret New York’ Reunion Looks was originally published on hellobeautiful.com