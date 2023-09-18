Teyana Taylor And Iman Shumpert Through The Years

I’ve covered many celebrity splits, but Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert’s separation hurt the most. In my head, I was part of Taylor’s group chat. And through her Instagram photos, I painted the picture of a perfect family with two gorgeous kids, making them quintessential couple goals. Black love, amirite?
Then the rumors started swirling, and the folks began calling Iman a cheater. I checked the group chat, and everything looked normal, so I considered it hearsay. But when the A Thousand and One actress confirmed their split and spoke about the state of their current relationship, I was devastated. Not Black culture’s favorite couple! Jay, you better not get on Beyonce’s nerves because we can’t lose ya’ll too!
Teyana, 32, and Iman, 33, began dating in 2013. We watched their love flourish over social media and celebrated every milestone they created together. The couple had firm boundaries around their relationship, as if they knew oversharing would muddy the foundation. The two share an undeniable bond and a playful energy that are couple goals for those who want to be seen authentically by their partner.
Teyana and Iman grew together both as a union and individually over the last ten years. We’ve watched them get the bag together. The Harlem-bred actress dropped a few albums, retired from the music industry, and transitioned into an award-winning creative director. And while she was showing us the power of the pivot, her husband was winning Dancing with the Stars while dominating the basketball courts. Between those accolades, they had two children, gave us a glimpse of their lives via reality TV, and created beautiful music together.
News of Teyana and Iman’s separation might be a blow to Black love, but it is a testimony to seasons. All seasons – good, bad, and in between – must end. And judging by Teyana’s Instagram post, the end can be beautiful, amicable, and full of love.
Here’s a look at the couple’s relationship over the years.
Teyana Taylor And Iman Shumpert Through The Years
1. Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert at the BET Hip Hop Awards, 201Source:Getty
Although Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert got together in 2013, they began appearing on the red carpet together in 2014. The two posed on the red carpet at the 2014 BET Hip Hop Awards.
2. Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert filming 106 & Park LIVE, 2014Source:Getty
The chemistry between the couple is undeniable. Teyana and Iman paid a visit to the set of 106 & Park and indulged in a little love and basketball.
3. Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert at the ESPYS, 2015Source:Getty
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert traded in the sweat pants and sneakers for a gorgeous gown and a dapper suit. The couple served looks at The 2015 ESPYS.
4. Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert at a Chris Brown Concert, 2015Source:Getty
Teyana got handsy with her man Iman during a Chris Brown concert in New York.
5. Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert at the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks Postgame show, 2016Source:Getty
Teyana and Iman shared a warm and beautiful embrace at the Clevland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks Game in Atlanta, Georgia.
6. Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert at Luda Day Weekend, 2016Source:Getty
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert know how to have a good time, *wink wink*. The couple got down on the dance floor at LudaDay Weekend in Atlanta, Georgia.
7. Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert at the Baja East NYFW Show, 2016Source:Getty
Teyana and Iman pose both go the extra mile when it comes to fashion. The two began to take the fashion week circuit by storm. Here they are at the Baja East fashion show during NYFW.
8. Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert and Junie at the Baby Buddha Bug Collection, 2016Source:Getty
The family also started businesses together. After the birth of Junie, the family launched the Baby Buddha Bug Collection, a line of head wraps for children.
9. Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert at the Nolcha Shows, 2017Source:Getty
The couple dressed in all black as they sat front row at the Nolcha Shows New York Fashion Week.
10. Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert at MTV Video Music Awards, 2017Source:Getty
Teyana, Iman and Junie hit the red carpet of the the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California.
11. Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert at Reginae Carter’s 22 Hot Girl Birthday Party, 2020Source:Getty
Iman and Teyana were hugged up at Reginae Carter’s 22 Hot Girl Birthday at Republic Lounge in Atlanta, Georgia.
12. Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert at the CFDA Fashion Awards, 2019Source:Getty
Iman and Teyana aren’t shy when it comes to PDA. The couple slipped in a kiss at to the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert
13. Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert at “Control The Streets Volume 2” Album Release Party, 2019Source:Getty
Teyana and Iman stepped out for the “Control The Streets Volume 2″Album Release Party at Compound in Atlanta, Georgia.
14. Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert at the NBA All-Star Dinner, 2020Source:Getty
Iman and Teyana attended The Compound and Luxury Watchmaker Roger Dubuis Hosts NBA All-Star Dinner at STK Chicago for Valentine’s Day in Chicago, Illinois.
15. Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert, Junie, and Rue Rose at the Sundance Film Festival, 2023Source:Getty
Teyana Taylor and her gorgeous family came out to support her for the “A Thousand And One” debut at The Sundance Film Festival. Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr., Rue Rose Shumpert, and Iman Shumpert joined their mama on the red carpet in matching fits.
16. Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert at Quavo’s Birthday Party, 2021Source:Getty
Teyana and Iman looked fly when they stepped out for Quavo’s Birthday Party in Atlanta.
17. Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert at a performance at The Novo, 2021Source:Getty
Teyana Taylor announced her retirement from music with The Last Rose Petal Farewell Tour. Iman shared an intimate embrace with his wife on stage for one of her sets during her Los Angeles stop.