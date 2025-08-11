Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Lashes Out At Jasmine Crockett For Always Saying “Something Racist”

This is rich.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, the gerrymandering, seat-stealing albatross to American democracy and current lapdog of President Trump, had the audacity to call Rep. Jasmine Crockett “racist” after she claimed that Abbott’s redistricting tactics would strip the state’s minority voters of their power.

During an appearance on Fox News Sunday, Abbott dismissed Crockett’s (no relation) concerns about his attempt to steal seats, calling the Texas rep’s position racially charged.

“It wouldn’t be a day ending in ‘Y’ if Jasmine Crockett didn’t say something racist,” Abbott said.

On Saturday, Crockett made an appearance on MSNBC and noted rightfully that Abbot’s attempts to lump Black voters in one district would limit their voting power. Shannon Bream, the host of Fox News Sunday, played the governor a clip from Crockett’s appearance.

Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“Right now, African-Americans are only going to have one-fifth of the voting power that they should have in the state of Texas under this map,” the Democrat said.

“And we know that our Latino brothers and sisters will only have one-third of the voting power. And frankly, Asians, which tend to be one of the fastest growing demographics in the state of Texas, have literally no power.”

Abbott said the gerrymandering—which would give the GOP five seats and in turn, retain control of the House—would be a welcomed sight for the MAGA minority.

“The fact is that in the state of Texas, under the maps that we are redrawing, four of the new seats will be predominantly Hispanic seats,” he said.

“The problem that Democrats have in the state of Texas is Hispanics, Black voters, and other voters, they have learned now that the ideas that Democrats stand for are contrary to the ideas that the Hispanic community and Black community stand for.”

Abbott claimed that this sudden urge to redraw the map had nothing to do with race and added that it’s the Democrats who keep looking at color.

“The Democrats would say that they should have been entitled to elect a certain member of a particular race, but instead let the voters of that district decide, regardless of their race,” he said.

Of course, Abbott would like America to believe that this redistricting of the map was his own idea and not President Donald Trump who asked for “just a simple redrawing” of the Texas political map just last month.

This political map dustup has caused a rift between Texas Republicans who are clearly attempting to steal seats in Congress to maintain control of the House and some Texas Democrats who have put off the vote by literally packing up and leaving the state which prevents the map from being pushed through.

See social media’s reaction the ongoing war of words below.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Lashes Out At Jasmine Crockett For Always Saying “Something Racist” was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11.