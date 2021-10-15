Tarana Burke Wears JW Anderson On Our HB X MN Special Edition Digital Cover

Tarana Burke used to run a style blog. Yup, the social activist, author and founder of the ‘me too.’ Movement has a passion for fashion, which shows throughout the confines of her gorgeous sanctuary and particularly, her custom built closet. Tarana allowed us inside her home to capture the stunning images for our Special Edition HelloBeautiful X MadameNoire digital cover.
MUST READ: Tarana Burke On Living Well, Writing, and the Future of the ‘me too.’ Movement
Cover Credits:
Managing Editor: @shamika_sanders
Cover Story: @Hotpeeznbutta
Talent: @taranajaneen
Creative Director: @jbthegawd
Photographer: @michaelrowephoto
Videographer: @tmillerfilms
Stylist: @jasonrembert
Stylist Assistant: @ww.lit
Hair: @vernonfrancois
Makeup: @keys_rebelle
Production: @thehowellworld @oraclemediallc
SVP Content: @alliemcgev
1. Tarana Burke HB X MN Digital Cover October 2021Source:for HelloBeautiful
Tarana Burke strikes a pose in is an olive JW Anderson coat and canary J. Crew jumpsuit from her own closet!
2. Tarana Burke HB X MN Digital Cover October 2021Source:for HelloBeautiful
3. Tarana Burke HB X MN Digital Cover October 2021Source:for HelloBeautiful
Tarana Burke poses in her yard wearing Oscar De La Renta and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.
4. Tarana Burke HB X MN Digital Cover October 2021Source:for HelloBeautiful
5. Tarana Burke HB X MN Digital Cover October 2021Source:for HelloBeautiful
Tarana Burke poses on her stairs in a dramatic black ruffle gown by Annakiki.
6. Tarana Burke HB X MN Digital Cover October 2021Source:for HelloBeautiful
7. Tarana Burke HB X MN Digital Cover October 2021Source:for HelloBeautiful
Tarana Burke poses in a red off-the-shoulder gown by Mara Hoffman.
8. Tarana Burke HB X MN Digital Cover October 2021Source:for HelloBeautiful
9. Tarana Burke HB X MN Digital Cover October 2021Source:for HelloBeautiful
Tarana Burke poses in an army green tank top.
10. Tarana Burke HB X MN Digital Cover October 2021Source:for HelloBeautiful
