T-Pain is trending on Twitter today for several reasons. We think it’s because he’s done being underrated, and gearing up for his best year yet.
One reason T-Pain began trending is because people have mistaken him for Bas in a recent clip that has been circulating from an upcoming video with J. Cole, Bas and Lil Tjay. Someone said if T-Pain and Thundercat had a baby.
Another reason is due to T-Pain finally discovering how to check his Instagram direct messages, so he recently collaborated with Kehlani on their song “I Like Dat.” The two performed the song on Jimmy Kimmel Live and the clip has gone viral for their undeniable R&B chemistry.
After an interview resurfaced from the popular 85 South Show hosted by DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean, T-Pain opened up about how Nicki Minaj curved him back in 2007 when he requested a feature. Yesterday, Nicki Minaj apologized and acknowledged why she ghosted him in the first place.
All of this buzz around the Miami artist, who gave us some of the best songs in the early 2000’s, made us realize T-Pain is as legendary as he is trending. We have high hopes for future collaborations from his wishlist and the series of Instagram dm’s he has missed. Unfortunately, we can’t Ms. Cleo our way into the unforeseen future, but we can reminisce on some of the classics he’s left behind.
To continue our Black Music Month celebration, here’s a list of some of T-Pain’s greatest songs to date.
That Boy Good: Reminiscing On A Trending T-Pain’s Greatest Hits To Date was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. Buy U A Drank (Shawty Snappin’)Source:T-Pain
One of his greatest hits to date. If this came on in the club today, the entire place would sing along like it was 2007 all over again.
2. BartenderSource:T-Pain
T-Pain had a thing for drinks. He’s also genius enough to understand that creating songs for people to dance to in a club or bar environment is what has the most successful listener rate.
3. Can’t Believe ItSource:T-Pain
He also collaborated with some of the best in music at the height of his career. From Akon to Lil Wayne, T-Pain kept up with the best of the best.
4. I’m N Luv (Wit a Stripper)Source:T-Pain
His melodies and harmonies are infectious. It’s impossible to forget these classic songs.
5. I’m SprungSource:T-Pain
Probably one of the first songs most people were introduced to by T-Pain. It’s amazing how we remember all of these lyrics over a decade later.
6. All I Do Is Win (Remix)Source:DJ Khaled
Though this isn’t his record, he made this song what it was singing the contagious hook.
7. 5 O’ClockSource:T-Pain
This was more of a pop hit for T-Pain, and it did record numbers featuring singer Lily Allen and Wiz Khalifa.
8. Good LifeSource:Kanye West
Another song that would not have been the same without his voice on the hook. “Good Life” is one of those songs that makes you feel instantly happy.
9. Chopped N SkrewedSource:T-Pain
A slow song that immediately took over the function when it dropped. This is one of our personal favorites.
10. Up Down (Do This All Day)Source:T-Pain
T-Pain is a beast at making songs that almost force you to dance. This is one of those dance records that you can play today without a frown in sight. There’s also a special Momma Dee appearance in the video.