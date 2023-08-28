Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Another Racially-Motivated Mass Shooting and More

Sybil’s Birthday Shout Outs

Birthdays

Quvenzhane Wallis, 20

Luis Guzman, 67

Jack Black, 54

LeAnn Rimes, 41

Tanisha Thomas, 48

Kyle Massey, 32

Honey Boo Boo, 18

Roxy Roker would have been 94 (Helen on The Jeffersons, Mother of Lenny Kravits, cousin of Al Roker)

Remembering:

Chadwick Boseman (1976-2020)

Emmett Till (1941-1955)

1. “He Hated Black People” Source:Getty “He Hated Black People” What You Need to Know: Local and federal authorities are investigating another hate crime, this time in Jacksonville, Florida. In what’s described as a deadly, “racially-motivated mass shooting.” Saturday, a White man drove 40 miles from his Oak Leaf, Florida home in Clay county, to Jacksonville and intentionally killed Black people, one Black woman and two Black men. The shooter, identified as 21-year-old Ryan Palmeter, drove to the campus of Edward Waters University. The shooter was discovered by campus security near the library of the Historically Black University. Reports indicate security tried to detain him, but he managed to leave the campus, and apparently, not before he put on a tactical vest and a mask.

2. The 2023 March on Washington: A Continuation Source:Getty The 2023 March on Washington: A Continuation What You Need to Know: Monday marks the 60th Anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. It was the middle of the week, Wednesday, August 28, 2023, that more than 250,000 people traveled to Washington, D.C. and gathered at the Lincoln Memorial. Speakers and attendees alike, raised their voices to call for action against Poverty, Inequality and Racial Discrimination. Saturday, August 26, 1963, leaders and attendees from all over the country, gathered to honor the history of that day, 60 years ago. No doubt, the 1963 March moved this nation forward. But not everyone was fully represented. One of the most obvious advancements was the partnership with and inclusion of women among Saturday’s speakers. Although recognized as the foundation of the civil rights movement, women were seen on the stage, but never heard from that day.

3. Judge Rules That U.S. Military Can No Longer Discharge HIV-Positive Service Members Source:Getty Judge Rules That U.S. Military Can No Longer Discharge HIV-Positive Service Members What You Need to Know: U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema ruled that U.S. military service members can no longer be discharged because of an HIV-positive status. In addition, they cannot be stopped from becoming an officer due to a positive status. This is one of the strongest rulings for people living with the virus. The Air Force attempted to discharge two service members for their status. As well as Sgt. Nick Harrison of the U.S. Army National Guard was denied a position in the JAG Corps. On April 6th, Brinkema said that her ruling bars the U.S. military from taking action against the plaintiffs. The ruling applies to other asymptomatic HIV-positive service members who possess an undetectable viral load. Brinkema included them “because they are classified as ineligible for worldwide deployment…due to their HIV-positive status.”

4. Two Unarmed Brothers Who Committed No Crime Were Shot By Police, One Died Source:Getty Two Unarmed Brothers Who Committed No Crime Were Shot By Police, One Died WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE What You Need to Know: On Friday, August 19, Tahmon Wilson, 20, and Tommy Wilson Jr., 22, of San Francisco, California were shot by Martinez Police officers who had responded to a surveillance camera alarm from a cannabis store around 3:30 am. The two Black men, who are brothers, were shot as they drove away from police. Neither of the men were armed or accused of a crime. Sadly, Tahmon Wilson died of his injuries. As a requirement, the shooting is under investigation by the state Department of Justice because the men were unarmed. In press releases, officials have said four officers fired their guns, but they have not said why the officers shot at the Wilson brothers. Officers also claimed there was an assault on an officer.