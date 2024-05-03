Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ The financial woes of FBI agents & more

Designer, 27

1. Tennessee Lawmakers More Concerned about Cash in Their Coffers than Blood on Their Hands Source:Getty Tennessee Lawmakers More Concerned about Cash in Their Coffers than Blood on Their Hands What You Need to Know: A controversial law is now in place in Tennessee that will allow faculty and staff to carry concealed handguns in K-12 public schools. Last week’s passage was the largest expansion of access to guns in that state since last year’s mass shooting in a Nashville private grammar school. State lawmakers promised to take action after three children and three school employees were killed last year at the Covenant School. Supporters of the new law say this will improve school safety. Opponents, including scores of protesters at the state Capitol, were on hand as the bill made its way through the General Assembly. In scenes reminiscent of a year ago following the Covenant shootings, Tennesseans yelled from the gallery, “Blood on your hands!”

2. Biden Continues Push for Tuition-Free Community College Source:Getty Biden Continues Push for Tuition-Free Community College WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: President Biden is persisting in his efforts to establish nationwide tuition-free community college, rekindling the proposal amid discussions on student loan forgiveness. Advocates argue that free college offers a more comprehensive solution to the college affordability crisis compared to loan forgiveness, with growing bipartisan support. While federal action on free college remains pending, states have taken the lead, with 35 states implementing their own tuition-free programs. These initiatives primarily offer “last-dollar” scholarships to cover remaining tuition and fees after existing financial aid.

3. Why Are Black Women Losing Their Jobs? Source:Getty Why Are Black Women Losing Their Jobs? What You Need to Know: According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the Black unemployment rate hit a new high in March 2024. It is 6.4% for us, while the rate has decreased to 3.8 overall. But when it comes to Black women, the situation is even more concerning. Our unemployment rate went from 4.4% to 5.6%. People of Color in Tech reported, “In past business cycles, Black workers have been the last to be hired during expansions and first fired during contractions, so an increase in the Black unemployment rate is eye-catching to forecasters,” from Comerica Bank. But if you look closely, we are represented in every industry where layoffs occur.

4. Anti-Gay Restrictions Advance in Alabama Source:Getty Anti-Gay Restrictions Advance in Alabama WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KWYN TOWNSEND-RILEY What You Need to Know: A bill aimed at furthering restrictions on discussions of “gender identity or sexual orientation” in public schools is progressing in the Alabama legislature, passing the state House on Tuesday. Currently in Alabama, the HB130 law states that classrooms in kindergarten through the fifth grade “shall not engage in classroom discussion or provide classroom instruction regarding sexual orientation or gender identity in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.” The bill would expand this restriction to eighth grade and prohibit flags symbolizing sexual orientations or gender identities in K-12 schools. HB130 prohibits public school employees from wearing and displaying flags or other items related to LGBTQ topics on school property.