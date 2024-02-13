Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Temu, The National Black Anthem, & More

Prince Jackson, 27 (MJ son)

Randy Moss, 47

REMEMBERING

Jerry Springer (1944-2023)

Chuck Yeager (First human to break sound barrier 1923-2020)

Eddie Robinson (Greatest HBCU football coach 1919-2007)

1. National Parties Putting Eyes on NY U.S. House Race Source:Getty National Parties Putting Eyes on NY U.S. House Race What You Need to Know: Voters in Long Island, NY head to the polls Tuesday, for their last opportunity to determine not only who will replace the expelled and indicted George Santos as New York’s 3rd congressional district representative in the U.S. House, but also give the country a foreshadowing of November’s presidential election. The face off between Republican challenger, NY county legislator Mazi Pilip, and the district’s former representative, Democrat Tom Suozzi, is expected to have an immediate effect on the razor-thin Republican House majority. Republicans currently have 219 votes, to the Democrats 212 votes. In the most recent poll, the race is described as a dead heat, as long time Democrat and former Congressman Tom Suozzi leads with 48%, with Republican Mazi Pilip close behind with 44% and 7% of voters undecided.

2. Temu and the Rise of “Fast Fashion” Source:Getty Temu and the Rise of “Fast Fashion” WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: If you watched the Super Bowl, you might have seen an ad for Temu boasting the tagline “shop like a billionaire,” where you can purchase almost anything for low prices. Is it too good to be true? With a C+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and 50 million people downloading its app nationwide, Temu is taking over retail and fast fashion, bringing with it a host of controversies surrounding forced child labor, leaving consumers caught between a deal and a hard place. Temu is an online retail platform owned by Pinduoduo Inc., a prominent Chinese e-commerce company. It entered the U.S. market in 2022 and quickly gained popularity by offering heavily discounted products, primarily sourced from Chinese merchants. Temu has faced criticism from U.S. lawmakers over its compliance with trade regulations, particularly regarding the risk of forced labor in its supply chain.

3. Cataracts and Eye Health in the Black Community: Understanding Risks and Taking Action Source:Getty Cataracts and Eye Health in the Black Community: Understanding Risks and Taking Action What You Need to Know: African Americans are at a higher risk for certain eye diseases, including cataracts, glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy. These conditions are often linked to other health conditions that affect overall well-being, such as diabetes and high blood pressure. The concerning fact is that many of these eye diseases don’t exhibit symptoms in the early stages, making early detection and treatment crucial to prevent vision loss or blindness. Unfortunately, Black communities experience some of the highest rates of vision loss and blindness caused by eye diseases. However, comprehensive dilated eye exams can play a significant role in detecting these diseases early and facilitating effective treatment. (READ MORE)

4. Andra Day’s Black National Anthem Performance at Super Bowl LVIII Causes a Tizzy Amongst You Know Who Source:Getty Andra Day’s Black National Anthem Performance at Super Bowl LVIII Causes a Tizzy Amongst You Know Who

WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE What You Need to Know: Andra Day, an American R&B and soul singer, songwriter, and actress who is Black, performed the Black National Anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at Super Bowl LVIII. Though her performance received exciting praise from the fans at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, it also sent others into a tizzy on social media, claiming that the Black National Anthem was disrespectful to Americans. In January 2024, Day was scheduled to sing the Black National Anthem as part of the NFL’s pregame festivities. Immediately after her performance, NFL fans criticized the league for having the Black national anthem performed and continued throughout Sunday. “They’re desecrating America’s National Anthem by playing something called the ‘Black National Anthem,’” Representative Matt Gaetz, R-Florida., wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “There’s no such thing as a Black national anthem,” Representative Mike Loychik, R-Ohio, posted on X. “…It’s a disgrace that the NFL decided to push the politics of racial division again.”