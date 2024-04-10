News

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Biden Takes Another Swing at Student Loan Debt and more

Published on April 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphics Updated Nov 2023
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes wyntk thumbnail

Source: REACH Media / Reach Media

 

Sybil’s Birthday Shout-Outs

Babyface, 65

Q-Tip, 54

Steven Seagal, 72

Sofia Carson, 31

David Harbour, 49 (Stranger Things)

Orlando Jones, 56 (Dr. Lee on Drummline)

Mandy Moore, 40

Jamie Chung, 41

AJ Michalka, 33 (Disney’s Aly & AJ)

Haley Joel Osment, 36 (The little kid in Forest Gump, I See Dead People kid in 6th Sense)

John Madden would have been 87 (NFL broadcaster and video game who died in 2021)

Sybil Wilkes Top 5 Stories for ‘What You Need To Know:’ April 10, 2024

1. President Biden Takes Another Swing at Student Loan Debt

US President Joe Biden remarks in Madison, Wisconsin Source:Getty

President Biden Takes Another Swing at Student Loan Debt

 

What You Need to Know:

 

During his most recent campaign stop, President Joe Biden presented a plan of student loan forgiveness for millions of Americans. 

President Biden began the week in Wisconsin, specifically the college town of Madison. During his stop in a crucial state, Mr. Biden announced a revamped plan to bring relief to those who are drowning as a result of student loan debt.  

Last June, in a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled against President Biden’s original $400 billion plan to cancel or reduce federal student loan debts for millions of Americans. 

Under President Biden’s “Plan B,” presented Monday, more than 30 million Americans would see their student debt reduced, or eliminated altogether. 

2. Should We Care About the National Debt?

Stacks of money packed by a bank lie in a heap on a black background. One hundred dollar bills wrapped in bank tape lie on a black isolated background. Source:Getty

Should We Care About the National Debt?

 

WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY

What You Need to Know:

 

As the presidential election year enters its most harrowing season, you’ll hear about the $34 trillion green gorilla in the room: the national debt. However, the national debt functions a lot differently than what you may owe your creditors. And it all begs the question: Should the average American worry about the national debt?

America spends more money than it makes. Whether or not that’s a good thing depends on who you ask. Democrats think it means the government is investing in the country. Republicans say the government’s role is financially irresponsible. Past Presidents like Barack Obama with his Obamacare plan, Ronald Reagan with his War on Drugs, and President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed all raised the national debt considerably. Hence, the correct answer is somewhere in the middle. 

3. How Does PCOS Impact Your Health?

Doctor holding Uterus and Ovaries model. Ovarian and Cervical cancer, Cervix disorder, Endometriosis, Hysterectomy, Uterine fibroids, Reproductive system and Pregnancy concept Source:Getty

How Does PCOS Impact Your Health?

 

What You Need to Know: 

 

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a complex condition that affects millions of women, and it disproportionately impacts Black women. 1 in 10 women of childbearing age are diagnosed with PCOS, according to the Office on Women’s Health. An article in Capital B last year reported that there is little research as to why we are disproportionately affected by the condition and up to 75% with the condition remain underdiagnosed.  We need to lead conversations about PCOS and what it means for our community regarding symptoms, treatment, and well-being.

4. Trans Athletes Should Be Allowed to Play, Coach Dawn Staley Says

Set of hands holding pride LGBTQ flags. Source:Getty

Trans Athletes Should Be Allowed to Play, Coach Dawn Staley Says

 

WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KWYN TOWNSEND RILEY

 

What You Need to Know:

 

During a news conference on Saturday, a reporter named Dan Zaksheske asked the South Carolina women’s basketball head coach, Dawn Staley, whether she believed “biological males” should be included in women’s sports. 

“I’m on the opinion of if you’re a woman, you should play,” Staley said. “If you consider yourself a woman and you want to play sports, or vice versa, you should be able to play. That’s my opinion.”

According to the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio, only 34 trans athletes have openly competed in college sports. However, there are more than 500,000 participants total in the NCAA athletics. 

5. Black and Missing: Sade Carleena Robinson

Police car in South Korea Source:Getty

Black and Missing: Sade Carleena Robinson

 

Sade Carleena Robinson has been missing from Milwaukee, Wisconsin since April 1. The 19-year-old was last seen near the area of Pleasant and Commerce. She is believed to be wearing a black coat, white hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Anyone with information about Sade’s disappearance should go to the Black and Missing Foundation website.

(SOURCE: BLACK AND MISSING FOUNDATION)

Trending
Sybil Wilkes wyntk thumbnail 5 items
News

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Biden Takes Another Swing at Student Loan Debt and more

News

Ex-Bad Boy Artist G. Dep Released from Prison After Serving 13 Years

Good News

Multiple Grammy-Award Winning Gospel Recording Artist and Renowned Pastor Hezekiah Walker Set to Break Ground on East Brooklyn Affordable Housing Development

Style & Fashion

Rihanna Serves Naughty Nun Realness On ‘Interview’ Magazine’s Spring Issue, And Fans Aren’t Happy

Pop Culture

Megan Thee Stallion Is On A Winning Streak – Next Up Is ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

Pop Culture

Ernie Hudson’s Toned Physique At 78 Has Social Media In An Uproar

2019 Urban One Honors - Arrivals
Entertainment

Rip Michaels’ Suffering Heart Attacks & Heartache, Finds Laughter Amid Adversity

Sports

Who Is Dawn Staley?: 5 Things You Should Know About The South Carolina Gamecocks Head Coach

Close