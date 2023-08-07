Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ A Loss in The Black Community and More

Jalen Hurts, 25

Harold Perrineau, 60 (actor Best Man, Lost, Oz, From)

David Mann, 57 (actor Mr. Brown- Tyler Perry Productions)

DeMar DeRozan, 34

Chico Benymon, 49 (Spencer-Half & Half)

Charlize Theron, 48

Tobin Bell, 81

Gangsta Boo, would have been 44 (passed this year)

1. The Loss of a Mighty “Tree,” Justice Fighter Charles Ogletree Has Died Source:Getty The Loss of a Mighty “Tree,” Justice Fighter Charles Ogletree Has Died What You Need to Know: No one stood taller or spoke with a stronger voice in the areas of equal justice or legal rights than Attorney-Professor Charles Ogletree. The gentleman scholar with a profound intellect and desire for “justice for all,” died Friday at age 70. Professor Ogletree went public about his diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease in 2016. He retired from Harvard Law School a few years later. Professor Ogletree’s s scope and influence were wide and had a great impact. Harvard Law Today stated, “Throughout his career, Ogletree was a nationally recognized leader in addressing issues of race, justice, and equality. His teaching shaped generations of students working on those issues, including the future President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. Ogletree’s mentorship of law students was renowned across Harvard’s campus and beyond.”

2. Democracy on the Line for Niger Source:Getty Democracy on the Line for Niger What You Need to Know: A deadline imposed by West African leaders came and went Sunday to end the takeover of the country of Niger by the military. Military leaders led a July 26 coup, pushed Niger President Mohamed Bazoum out of office, and installed General Abdourahmane Tchiani as head of state. Last week, West African leaders, some members of ECOWAS (the Economic Communities of West African States), others not, threatened to use forces against coup leaders if they did not relinquish power and reinstate the democratically-elected president. Leaders, including the president of Chad, met with Niger president Bazoum, in an effort to find a peaceful resolution.

3. Dealing With ADHD Source:Getty Dealing With ADHD What You Need to Know: Is your child in constant motion? Does he or she talk incessantly oir have trouble focusing and prefer to daydream? Then your child may have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or ADHD. This disorder often begins between the ages of 3 and 6 years, according to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH). And it’s not just a childhood disease: ADHD may continue through the teenage years and into adulthood. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 11 percent of children 4 to 17 years of age (6.4 million) have been diagnosed with ADHD as of 2011.

4. Six White Cops Pled Guilty to Assault and Torture of Two Black Men Source:Getty Six White Cops Pled Guilty to Assault and Torture of Two Black Men WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE What You Need to Know: On August 3, six former Rankin County, Mississippi officers plead guilty to the torture and sexual abuse of two Black men during a raid of a home in Braxton. The officers’ charges include conspiracy against rights, deprivation of rights under the color of law, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and obstruction of justice. Hours after the pleas were announced, Sheriff Bryan Bailey read a statement at a press conference, saying, “…all former deputies lied to me the night of the incident.”