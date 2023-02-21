Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know’ “Bad Trouble” — Tuskegee Airmen Defy Expectations — Imprisoned 21 Years

1. Two TN GOP Lawmakers Make “Bad Trouble”-Introduce Bill to Rename Parts of Rep. John Lewis Way in Nashville Source:Getty What You Need to Know: Two Republican Tennessee legislators submitted a bill to change a portion of a Nashville street, that currently honors the late civil rights leader and U.S. congressman, Rep. John R. Lewis Way. During the first week of Black History Month, two legislators, State Rep. Paul Sherrell (Sparta) and State Senator Frank Niceley (Strawberry Plains), submitted a bill before the city council, stating, “they only wanted to change .2 miles of Rep. John Lewis Way nearest to Capitol Hill to President Donald Trump Boulevard and change all legislative office address located on that roadway.”

2. Black History Facts: Tuskegee Airmen Defy Expectations and Gravity Source:Getty WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: On February 19, 1942, the United States military activated the 100th Fighter Squadron in the 332 Fighter Group. We know them today as the Tuskegee Airmen. The 100th Fighter Squadron was the second African American combat unit of the Tuskegee Airmen and the Army Air Force. The first was the 99th, activated on March 22, 1941. During their time, Black people were allowed to serve in the military. But the extent of their service was a highly contested issue among top-ranking military officials.

3. Ex-Prison Guard Gets Probation for COVID Relief Fraud Source:Getty What You Need to Know: A former prison guard at a federal facility in Mississippi has been sentenced to three years of probation for devising a scheme to cash in on COVID-relief loans, federal prosecutors said. Tarshauna Thomas, 34, of Flora, Mississippi, fraudulently applied for two loans under the COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program, U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca’s office said in a news release Friday. Thomas, who worked as a correctional officer at the Federal Correctional Complex in Yazoo City, claimed to be the sole proprietor of a dog breeding and sitting service when she applied for the money.

4. Wrongfully Imprisoned 21 Years for a Crime That Was Never Committed Source:Getty WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE What You Need to Know: Ralph Blaine Smith, a 49-year-old Black man, was wrongfully imprisoned for 21 years and is now receiving a $1.3 million settlement from the state of Ohio. The Columbus, Ohio resident received was sentenced to 67 years in prison in 2000, after being accused of an armed robbery in Lancaster. Prosecutors claimed Smith and another Black man broke into a family home occupied by two adults and their children. The man and woman told police the intruders ordered them to open a basement safe that contained valuable items and the men ended up stealing rare comic books, jewelry, and about $10,000 in cash.