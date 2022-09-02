Stock Up On Your Beauty Must-Haves With These Labor Day Sales

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The Labor Day Holiday is here, and you know what that means…beauty sales! It’s time to celebrate not only a day of rest but also a day of discounts!

If you’re a shopaholic like me, then you will agree that Labor Day is solely for taking advantage of deals. The holidays are a time for family, friends, gatherings, and all that jazz, but who needs people and parties when there are sales?! Major beauty stores like Sephora will be offering a whopping 50% off select items that we will surely need to add to our beauty collection. The sale will go live on September 2nd and end on September 5th. Beauty fanatics can shop their favorites online (starting at midnight on 9/2), with same-day delivery, buy online and pick up in-store, or through curbside pickup. Free shipping will be available to those shopping online using the code FREESHIP.

And just in case you don’t see anything that tickles your fancy in Sephora, below are four other essential beauty brands that will also offer Labor Day sales. Check them out!

