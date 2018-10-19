Star Transformation: Dorinda Clark Cole Over The Years [PHOTOS] was originally published on getuperica.com

1. The Clark Sisters Source:Getty CIRCA 1984: Members of ‘The Clark Sisters’ gospel group pose for a portrait in circa 1984.

2. Dorinda Clark Cole Source:Getty The Clark Sisters performing on stage at Royalty Theatre, London 27 August 1989.

3. Source:Getty Singer Dorinda Clark-Cole poses backstage during the 9th Annual Lady of Soul Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on August 23, 2003 in Pasadena, California.

4. Source:Getty Dorinda Clark-Cole arrives at the 48th annual GRAMMY Awards held at the Staples Center.

5. Source:Getty Musicians Karen Clark Sheard, Dorinda Clark Cole and Jacky Clark Chisholm in the press room at the 50th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the Staples Center on February 10, 2008 in Los Angeles, California.

6. Source:Getty Dorinda Clark Cole perfoms at Kennedy Center Hall of States on September 14, 2015 in Washington, DC.

7. Source:Getty Dorinda Clark Cole arrives to the 2016 Stellar Gospel Awards.

8. Source:Getty Dorinda Clark Cole performs during The Women of Praise – Mother’s Day Concert at BankUnited Center on May 8, 2016 in Coral Gables, Florida.