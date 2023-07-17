Sixers Fans GO OFF on Social Media as Joel Embiid Alludes Leaving Philadelphia

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Just a casual day in the neighborhood as good ole’ “Troel” Embiid does what he does best, set the internet on fire with his antics. Joel Embiid, Sixers Center, is under fire for comments he made in a recent interview regarding what’s next for him in his career. For years we’ve known Embiid has been eyeing the MVP award. Now that he has one under his belt, he has his eyes on a new prize, the Larry O’Brian Trophy. Only difference is, Embiid says time is ticking and he no longer has the legs to ‘Trust the Process’ with Philly.

In a sit down with Maverick Carter, Joel Embiid expresses that he wants to win a ring, bad. So much so, that he alluded to leaving the sixers if that is what’s necessary to achieve that goal.

“I just want to win a championship, whatever it takes. I don’t know where that’s going to be, whether it’s in Philly or anywhere else.” Embiid told Carter. “I just want to have a chance to accomplish that, I want to see what that feels like to win that first one, and then you can think about the next one.”

Embiid says carrying his team is a difficult task, but a challenge that he is up for, as he longs to hopefully reap the benefits of his hard work by becoming an NBA Champion. He acknowledges the MVP award was nice, but that is no longer satisfies him as he eyes a bigger goal..

“It’s not easy, it takes more than one two or three guys. Got to have good people around you, and myself, every single day I work hard to be at that level so I can push us to make it happen.” Embiid explained. “Every single day that’s working toward that goal, that’s where my mindset has always been. MVP is just an added bonus.”

After receiving so much backlash on social media, Embiid took to twitter to let the people know he was just trolling. “We’re in this together forever… 5 DAYS” Embiid Tweeted.

However, Philadelphia fans were uncertain whether Embiid comments were to be taken serious or not, and they for sure gave him a piece of their mind!

See how Sixers fans are reacting to Joel Embiid interview below!

