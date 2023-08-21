Sha’Carri Richardson Is The World’s Fastest Woman After Winning 100 Meter Race, Social Media Hypes Her Up

The American sprinter won the 100-meter race at Monday Night’s World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

The 23-year-old sped past her competitors, which included her toughest competition in Jamaican sprinters Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who came in second and third.

Richardson, however, notched a personal best and record time of 10.65 seconds at the event, which took place at the National Athletics Centre. However, she appeared to start the race off slow but was able to put the jets on and speed past the competition in stunning fashion.

After the race, Richardson spoke to the media about what the win meant to her.

“I’m honored, I’m blessed, I had great competition, (which) pulled the best out of me, and I’m just honored to leave with a gold medal,” she said.

Her agent Renaldo Nehemiah, a former racer himself, spoke highly of her after the race, knowing she could take home the gold medal if she was able to push herself under the brightest of lights.

“She was more than capable of running 10.65; we knew that,” Nehemiah told NBC News. “We just knew that running it on the biggest stage in the world is a lot harder than just saying it.”

The victory is even sweeter for Richardson, who was banned from participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics because she tested positive for weed during the United States Olympic Trials.

She’s since received a flurry of criticism for her choices but is clearly back on track.

