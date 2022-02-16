Sergio Hudson’s Spring/Summer Collection Was Inspired By Classic Black 90s TV Characters Whitley Gilbert And Lisa Turtle

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

There was arguably no other show as anticipated during this February’s New York Fashion Week (NYFW) as the Sergio Hudson Spring/Summer 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection. Spoiler Alert: The show did not disappoint.

As the lights dimmed and the runway illuminated, an upbeat tune from Queen Bey blasted through the speakers. I’m a Grown Woman. I do whatever I want. [Period.]

Models like the iconic Beverly Johnson, the first African American model to appear on the cover of American Vogue, and Veronica Webb, the first African American model to land a major cosmetics contract graced the runway. The crowd cheered and bopped as look after look slayed.

“The inspiration began with the sound of Afrobeats mixed with pop a la Beyoncé’s “Grown Woman” and the idea of merging two different worlds,” Hudson told HelloBeautiful while describing his collection. “I wanted to have fun and incorporate my usually layered aesthetic into Spring and the theme of Safari kept coming back to me.”

Presented in lower Manhattan on Sunday, February 14, Hudson’s collection included the bold monochromatic, yet tailored suited looks that the South Carolina-born designer is known for, along with “larger than life” leopard print, pleated skirts, and flowy dresses and gowns. The main colors included purple, orange, green, and yellow. Each piece screamed femininity and empowerment with a touch of familiarity and a nod to the 90s.

“I pulled inspiration from extravagant and beloved film and TV icons and designed looks for them as if they were on a safari excursion,” Hudson added. “Specifically Cher from the movie Clueless, Whitley Gilbert from 90’s sitcom A Different World and Lisa Turtle from Saved by the Bell.

Hudson shared that the entire collection took about a month to develop with the evening wear completed just before the show. When asked which piece was his favorite, just like us, he said it’s hard to choose but added, “I love the safari jackets group in the collection. They are bright and fun.”

The seats of Spring Studios were filled with fashion lovers, industry insiders, models, influencers, icons, and editors. Grown women – and men – in their own right. Celebrities seen in attendance include media personality Angela Rye, FashionBombDaily founder Claire Sulmers, fashion icon Ms. Jay Alexander, media personality and host Bevy Smith, actress Rachel Brosnahan, Vogue editor Lynn Yaeger, and hip hop artist Coi Leray.

This season’s collection was presented as part of Afterpay’s See Now Buy Now collaboration with high fashion designers. “Ensuring my collections are available to all consumers is so important to me, and this partnership has helped me to bring this vision to life,” Hudson shared with HB.

“I hope young and older women and women of all backgrounds know that there’s a place for them in Sergio Hudson and in beautiful clothing. I feel like I have something for my 23-year-old niece and something for my 61-year-old mother in my collections,” Hudson added.

To see the Spring/Summer 2022 show, you can head to Afterpay.com to watch the show livestream. And to see attendee looks and street style check out our gallery below.

